Dennis Wagner let go as Briar Cliff football coach

The usually stout defense during Wagner's era even struggled this season, whether it was because it was on the field too long due to the lack of production by the offense or because of its own mistakes. Briar Cliff ended the season allowing an average of 36 points per game.

"While we are moving a different direction in coaching, I am confident in our student-athletes' future with Briar Cliff University, both on and off the field," Scandrett said in the press release. "Great opportunities are destined for this program, and I cannot wait to witness the future of Charger football."

Wagner was hired by former BCU athletic director Nic Nelson and came to Briar Cliff in 2017. He had 20-plus seasons of coaching experience at the NCAA Division I level. He previously spent time as Liberty's associate head coach, was the head coach at Western Carolina University and he served as Nebraska's offensive line coach from 2004 to 2007.

He also had a stop at Wayne State, serving as the head coach there from 1989 to 1995. He had a 44-37-1 record in seven seasons there and was inducted into the WSC Hall of Fame in 2005. He was named the Omaha World Herald's coach of the year in 1990 and 1993 during his stay at Wayne State.

After turning around Wayne State's program, Wagner appeared to do the same at Briar Cliff two decades later.