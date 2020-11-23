Dennis Wagner let go as Briar Cliff football coach

SIOUX CITY — A couple of seasons after leading Briar Cliff to its only winning season in the program's history, Dennis Wagner is no longer the BCU football coach.
According to a press release by the Briar Cliff athletic department, effective immediately, Wagner and three assistants (offensive coordinator Dallas Tidwell, defensive coordinator Titus Brothers and defensive line coach Ulysses Hall) are no longer with the university.
Wagner, who was hired in 2017, made no comment about his release from Briar Cliff.
In the press release, BCU athletic director Nic Scandrett stated: "After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with our coaching staff. We appreciate all these coaches have done for our program and wish them the very best moving forward."
A national search for a new head coach and coordinators begins immediately, according to the press release.
The change comes after Briar Cliff lost to Dordt 64-0 on Saturday to finish the 2020 season with a 1-8 record, which was the worst record in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown also only has one win and is 1-6 on the season.
It's the worst record for the program since the Chargers went 0-11 in 2017.
The Chargers struggled to score points this season, only scoring more than 10 points twice - 27 points in the only victory of the season against Hastings on Oct. 24 and 21 points in a defeat against Northwestern.
The usually stout defense during Wagner's era even struggled this season, whether it was because it was on the field too long due to the lack of production by the offense or because of its own mistakes. Briar Cliff ended the season allowing an average of 36 points per game.
"While we are moving a different direction in coaching, I am confident in our student-athletes' future with Briar Cliff University, both on and off the field," Scandrett said in the press release. "Great opportunities are destined for this program, and I cannot wait to witness the future of Charger football."
Wagner was hired by former BCU athletic director Nic Nelson and came to Briar Cliff in 2017. He had 20-plus seasons of coaching experience at the NCAA Division I level. He previously spent time as Liberty's associate head coach, was the head coach at Western Carolina University and he served as Nebraska's offensive line coach from 2004 to 2007.
He also had a stop at Wayne State, serving as the head coach there from 1989 to 1995. He had a 44-37-1 record in seven seasons there and was inducted into the WSC Hall of Fame in 2005. He was named the Omaha World Herald's coach of the year in 1990 and 1993 during his stay at Wayne State.
After turning around Wayne State's program, Wagner appeared to do the same at Briar Cliff two decades later.
While the 2017 campaign was rough with the Chargers going 0-11, Briar Cliff finished with a 6-5 overall record in 2018. It was the first winning season in the Chargers' short history. Before the 2018 season, the previous best season was a 5-6 2006 campaign. The Chargers only had four wins twice after that, in 2009 and 2013, before the six-win season in 2018.
In 2019, Briar Cliff went 5-6 and while it wasn't a winning record, it proved to be the only time in the program's history that the Chargers had at least five wins in back-to-back seasons.
However, the Chargers took a step back in 2020 with the 1-8 record.
In Wagner's four seasons, Briar Cliff compiled a record of 12-30. The Chargers were 9-19 in GPAC play.
Wagner and his wife, Cyndi, have two children.
