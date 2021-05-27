Donald Trump offered senator money to stop Patriots' 'Spygate' investigation, ESPN reports

“My father told me that Trump was acting as a messenger for Kraft,” Shanin Specter told ESPN.com. “But I’m equally sure the reference to money in Palm Beach was campaign contributions, not cash. The offer was Kraft assistance with campaign contributions. … My father said it was Kraft’s offer, not someone else’s.”

Both Trump and Kraft deny the allegations or any involvement in trying to stop Spector's investigation.

"This is completely false," said Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, told ESPN. "We have no idea what you're talking about."

A Patriots spokesperson also told ESPN that Kraft never asked Trump to talk to Spector on his behalf.

“Mr. Kraft is not aware of any involvement of Trump on this topic and he did not have any other engagement with Specter or his staff,” the spokesman told ESPN via email.

In 2007, the NFL ended up taking away a Patriots first-round draft pick. The team was also fined $250,000 and Belichick was fined $500,000. By 2008, Spector wanted a deeper NFL investigation into the matter and wondered if there was a link to the Patriots scandal and their Super Bowl victory over the Eagles.