FREMONT, Neb. – Keithen Drury ran for 157 yards and a touchdown as the Dordt football team defeated Midland 27-21 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference season finale here Saturday.
Drury had 26 carries and scored on a 3-yard run in the opening quarter for the Defenders.
The Dordt defense intercepted three passes on the day, highlighted by Jordan Weiland’s second quarter interception returned 30 yards for a score.
The two teams combined for just 123 passing yards (91 for Dordt and 32 for Doane) on a cold November afternoon.
Midland’s Keenan Smith ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns in 23 carries.
Dordt ends its season with a 6-3 record in the GPAC and 7-3 overall. Midland finishes at 5-4 in conference play, 7-4 overall. The Defenders finished the season in third place in the GPAC behind Morningside and Northwestern.