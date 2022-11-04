Elk Point-Jefferson advances to state title game for first time in school history

ELK POINT, S.D. -- Elk Point-Jefferson fans packed the home stands Friday night for the school's first home semi-final football playoff.

Before the EP-J faithful could settle into their seats, the stadium erupted with louds cheers as the Huskies Garrett Merkley returned the opening kickoff 18 yards for a touchdown.

The Huskies never trailed afterwards, scoring the first 34 points en route to 47-14 semi-final victory over Hot Springs.

EP-J advances to the Class 11B state championship game for the first time in school history. The Huskies will meet top-seeded Winner at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the DakotaDome in nearby Vermillion.

Friday night was the second time in the playoffs that Merkely returned a kickoff for a touchdown, the first coming in the opening round against Rapid City Christian.

"That opening kickoff return was big for us," a jubilant EP-J head coach Jacob Terry said after Friday's game. "We were up 7-0, 12 seconds in."

A dominating running game has been the foundation for EP-J's undefeated seaon, as the Huskies rushed for over 2,300 yards and 46 touchdowns entering Friday's game. But Hot Springs, which had allowed nine points per game with five shutouts entering Friday's game, came out determined to force the Huskies to put the ball in the air.

"We set up to run the ball. They did a nice good of slowing down the run game," Terry said.

So, the Huskies turned to quarterback Noah McDermott, who hit on a number of long pass playes over the top of the Bison defense.

"Noah did great job of stepping up in the pocket, finding open receivers," Terry said.

After Ben Swatex scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter, McDermott connected with Alex Carmen for a 72-yard score. In the second quarter, the senior quarterback followed with a 48-yard TD to Devin Schmitz. The Huskies took a 34-0 halftime lead after a five-yard run by Hunter Gearing.

Lucas Hueser scored two second half touchdowns for the Huskies on 4- and 15-yard runs.

The Huskies' defense held Hot Springs scoreless until the 8:04 mark of the third quarter.

"The kids played pretty darn good," Terry said. We came in with a good plan going in, but we left a lot for the kids to go and make line calls and make adjustments."

After the game, the EP-J players celebrated making the state finals for the first time in school history.

"They are on Cloud 9. They are all smiles," the head coach said.