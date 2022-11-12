Elk Point-Jefferson captures first state football championship, upsets Winner, 21-14

VERMILLION, S.D. — Lucas Hueser broke off a 31-scoring run late in the fourth quarter as Elk Point-Jefferson upset top-ranked Winner, 21-14, Friday for the school's first state football championship.

After Hueser's scoring run broke a 14-14 tie, the Huskies defense withstood a furious comeback by the two-time defending champions. In just over seven minutes, Winner drove 40 yards in 14 plays, which included two successful fourth down conversions.

But with just 55 seconds left, the Warriors faced a fourth and eight from the EP-J 16 yard-line. EP-J's Jakob Scarmon came up with a big play, intercepting a Blake Volmer pass intended for Riley Orel.

"I saw (Orel) cutting back, on kind of a curl route. I saw the ball going low and I just dove right at it," Scarmon said. "I came through and got it."

Quarterback Noah McDermott kneeled down twice to run out the clock and the jubilant Huskies players celebrated on the DakotaDome field and with a huge continent of blue-clad EP-J fans in the stands.

"We’ve been working toward this goal since we were in youth football, all of the hours we put in the weight room this summer," Hueser said.

EP-J broke Winner's 34-game winning streak dating to 2019, getting sweet revenge against the Warriors, who blew out the Huskies, 52-14, in the state semi-finals last year.

The Huskies defense largely throttled a potent Winner offense that came into the game averaging 333 rushing yards and 44 points per game. The Huskies held the Warriors to 207 yards rushing.

EP-J coach Jake Terry switched his team's regular defensive alignment from a 3-4 front to a 4-4 to help keep Winner's offensive lineman off EP-J middle linebackers, Ben Swatek and Hueser. The move was successful with Hueser and Swatek recording 10 tackles each.

Chace Fornia, named the game's Most Outstanding Lineman, had six tackles. The senior was cleared to play in the title game after missing four contests due to a torn meniscus in his knee.

Any concerns about Fornia being at full strength were quickly answered on Winner's first play from scrimmage when the senior stopped Winner leading rusher Riley Orel for no gain.

"To have a big body, a great player back for the state championship, that’s invaluable," Terry said. "For him to work through it and rehab, I’m really proud of him."

Hueser, named the Joe Robbie Most Valuable Player, rushed for 119 yards on 14 carries, and scored two touchdowns. His first score came on a fourth and goal from the two-yard line. Taking a direct snap from center, Hueser broke the plain of the goal line to put the Huskies on the board at the 5:17 mark of the second quarter. After Carson Timmins’ PAT, the Huskies led 7-0.

The scoring drive was highlighted by a 48-yard scamper by Hueser that electrified the EP-J fans.

Winner quickly answered Hueser's score when Riley Orel broke off a 81-yard run for a TD. Orel broke tackles and tiptoed down down the sidelines on the last leg of his run. The Huskies' 2-point conversion try failed, making the EP-J lead, 7-6

Hunter Geary returned a short kickoff 16 yards to the EP-J 40. Four plays later, McDermott scored on a 13-yard run at the 2:33 mark. Timmins’ kick made the score 14-6.

Winner drove deep into EP-J territory at the end of the half, but Carson Keiser's 35-yard field goal try was short.

After a scoreless third quarter, Winner rallied to tie the game at the start of the fourth quarter. Volmer connected with Volmer on a 35-yard TD on a fourth and nine play. Volmer's pass to Bartles gave the Warriors a two-point conversion, knotting the score at 14-14.

Terry said his players remained confident after giving up the tying TD.

"For our kids not to panic or worry when they did score, it says a lot about the character of those guys," he said. "I couldn’t be prouder of those guys."

After the kickoff, the Huskies marched down the field, calling six run plays to reach the Winner 31-yard line.

"They were bumping their Mike linebacker over the guard on that play. I said all right, let’s try to run a counter on the back side," he said. "We pulled our guards, got to the edge and the rest was history. They did just a great job of blocking upfront."

"I just saw a hole, cut back and took it to the house," Hueser said. "Our offensive line is the best in the state."

The Huskies finished with 259 yards rushing on 42 carries. Ben Swarte, named the Most Outstanding Back, rushed 15 times for 81 yards.

After the game, the Huskies' 16 seniors gathered for a group photo on the DakotaDome field. All but three of the EP-J players that played in the 2021 blowout loss to Winner returned for this year's undefeated season, including 16 seniors.

"We’ve had this game circled since we lost last year," Fornia said. "We knew this was going to be the matchup for the state finals and we were ready for them."