Elk Point-Jefferson captures first state football championship, upsets Wnner, 21-14

Elk Point-Jefferson vs Winner in state football championship

Elk Point-Jefferson's Hunter Geary leaps for a first down during the Class 11B state football championship between Elk Point-Jefferson and Winner High School at the Dakota Dome in Vermilion, S.D., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

VERMILLION, S.D. — Lucas Hueser broke off a 31-scoring run late in the fourth quarter as Elk Point-Jefferson upset top-raked Winner, 21-14, Friday for the school's first state football championship. 

The EP-J defense withstood a last-minute drive by Winner after Hueser's touchdown broke a 14-14 tie. On fourth and eight from the EP-J 17-yard line, the Huskies' Jakob Scarmon broke up a Winner pass with 50 second left. EP-J quarterback Noah McDermott kneeled down twice to run out the clock and the jubilient Huskies players celebrated on the DakotaDome field.

With the victory, EP-J broke Winner's 34-game winning streak. The two-time defending champions were making their fourth straight appearance in the title game.

Check back at siouxcityjournal.com for more details on EP-J's championship game.

