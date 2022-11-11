Elk Point-Jefferson captures first state football championship, upsets Wnner, 21-14

VERMILLION, S.D. — Lucas Hueser broke off a 31-scoring run late in the fourth quarter as Elk Point-Jefferson upset top-raked Winner, 21-14, Friday for the school's first state football championship.

The EP-J defense withstood a last-minute drive by Winner after Hueser's touchdown broke a 14-14 tie. On fourth and eight from the EP-J 17-yard line, the Huskies' Jakob Scarmon broke up a Winner pass with 50 second left. EP-J quarterback Noah McDermott kneeled down twice to run out the clock and the jubilient Huskies players celebrated on the DakotaDome field.