Elk Point-Jefferson faces Hot Springs in semi-finals of South Dakota football playoffs

ELK POINT, S.D. -- For the second year in a row, Elk Point-Jefferson has advanced to the semi-finals of the Class 11B football players.

Last season, EP-J traveled for the semis to top-rated Winner, where the Huskies lost by a lopsided, 52-14, to the defending champions.

The returning players, led by a 16-member senior class, learned a valuable lesson in the lopsided defeat, head coach Jacob Terry said.

"Our kids had the mindset where they wanted to get back to the semi-finals this year," Terry said. "We’ve had great senior leadership. That’s probably the best thing we have going for us."

This season, the Huskies have gone undefeated this season, outscoring their opponents by a whopping 482-35. Last week, EP-J blasted Redfield, 42-0, in the quarter-finals of the playoffs.

On Friday night, EP-J hosts their first semi-final playoff game in school history. Their opponent, Hot Springs, will make the cross-state trip to Elk Point for the 6 p.m. contest.

If the Huskies win, they'll play in their first title game in the DakotaDome in nearby Vermillion.

Despite the excitement of another deep playoff run and a dominating performance this season, Terry said his team is well prepared for Friday's contest with Hot Springs.

"I’d almost have to go out on a limb and say this has been the best week of practice this season," he said.

Terry said he knows his good friend Ben Kramer, the Hot Springs head coach, to have his team well prepared to play.

"I think it’s going to be a good old fashion Line 'Em up and Knock 'Em Down game," Terry said. "We both like to run the ball. It might be a 7-6 game by the time the dust settles."

Hot Springs started the season 2-2 with a close loss to fifth-ranked McCook Central/Montrose, which plays top-seeded Winner in the 11B semis Friday, and a 41-21 defeat at Dell Rapids, the top seed in Class 11A. The Bison have since turned it around, winning sixth straight games, including a 28-0 rout of previously undefeated No. 2 Aberdeen Roncalli in the quarter-finals last week.

The Bison defense has allowed nine points per game with five shutouts, and only allowed six points since its win over STM on Sept. 16.

“It's all smoke and mirrors. They're still going to run basically the same offense that we run, just out of different formations,” Kramer told the Rapid City Journal. “We're not going to get too tricky and try to adjust too much to the things that they do.”

"They’re only about 5'-6" but they’re quick, they’re shifty and they’re hard to bring down," Terry said of the Iverson twins.

A quartet of seniors -- quarterback Noah McDermott, running backs Lucas Hueser and Ben Swatek and wingback Devon Schmitz -- have been keys to Elk Point-Jefferson's offense.

In the win against Redfield last week, Hueser rushed for 80 yards and three touchdowns, McDermott rushed for 42 yards and Schmitz ran for 21 yards and a score.

McDermott threw for 123 yards and a touchdown. Jakob Scarmon caught three passes for 43 yards and a TD, Alex Scarmon had 2 catches for 67 yards and Schmitz had a 33-yard catch.

On defense, Hunter Geary had a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown against Redfield.

Rapid City Journal sports reporter Alex Dodd contributed to this story.