Elk Point-Jefferson seeks 1st state football title against 2-time defending champ Winner

ELK POINT, S.D -- As head coach Jake Terry left the field after Elk Point-Jefferson's Class 11B semi-final victory over Hot Springs last week, a fan came up to congratulate him on the victory.

"He said, 'Great game coach. Can’t wait to watch you next week.' Terry recalled. "I’ve lived in Elk Point eight years and I’ve never seen the guy before in my life."

Terry said the encounter epitomizes the widespread support the team has received during their undefeated season that culminates with the school's first trip to a championship game Friday.

"People that don’t even know that I exist are following us," Terry said. "That’s kind of cool what the football program has done for the communities of Elk Point and Jefferson. It’s pretty special what these young men are doing, bringing the communities together to rally around one cause and one team."

Clad in the school's blue color, EP-J fans are expected to pack the stands at the DakotaDome in nearby Vermillion for the Huskies' title matchup with two-time defending champion and No. 1 ranked Winner.

The two southeast South Dakota teams know each other well. In a semi-finals matchup in Winner last year, the Warriors blasted EP-J, 52-14, wracking up 455 yards of total offense. Winner went on to win the championship with a 36-0 win over Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan.

"They took it to us last year," Terry said. "We had a great game plan. I thought the kids went out and executed it to the best of their abilities. They were just straight up better than us. I don’t think there’s anything we could have done that would have changed the outcome of that game."

Terry said the lopsided loss served as a valuable learning experience for this season's 11-0 squad, which returned all but three players from the 2021 game. The 11-0 Huskies outscored their opponents by a 529-49 margin this season.

"This year, we’re going to give them a nice run for their money," he said.

But the EP-J coach stressed his team must play mistake-free football to prevail.

"We can’t beat ourselves. We can’t turn the ball over. We can’t have any penalities," he said. "We can’t make mistakes because Winner’s not going to make mistakes, as they’re proven year after year."

Both teams rely on potent running games.

For the season, EP-J has rushed for over 2,500 yards and 50 touchdowns, averaging 355 yards per game. The rushing attack is led by the one-two punch of Lucas Hueser and Ben Swatek. Hueser has 885 yards and 23 TDs on the ground, while Swatek has rushed for 943 yards and 13 TDs,

Senior quarter Noah McDermott, who has 248 yards rushing, is also a dangerous threat with his arm, passing for 1,574 yards and 21 TDs for the season. McDermott's top target is Devon Schmitz, who has 22 receptions and 470 yards and seven touchdowns.

In the semi-finals last week, the Hot Springs defense set up to stop the run, but McDermott was able to hit connect on a number of long pass playes over the top of the Bison defense, including a 48-yard TD to Schmitz and a 73-yard score to Alex Scarmon. McDermott finished 7 for 9 passing for 226 yards.

SMASH-MOUTH

Operating from a double-wing formation, Terry said Winner plays "smash mouth" football. The Warriors average 313 yards rushing per game accounts for more than 90 percent of the team’s offensive ouput for the season.

“Our whole goal is to get three yards per play and if we get to fourth down, hopefully we only need one yard and we can pick that up,” Warriors quarterback Blake Volmer told the Mitchell Republic.

Aiden Barfuss has rushed for 988 yards and 18 touchdowns, while Riley Orel has run for 769 yards and 11 scores.

Terry said he has confidence in his defense to slow down the Warriors' potent ground game. The Huskies held opponents to just 80 yards per game and shut out six of their 11 opponents. Swatek leads the Warriors with 49 tackles, including seven for loss. Hunter Geary has 41 tackles and four interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

Winner is riding a 34-game winning streak and is making its fourth straight appearance in the championship game. While this is EP-J's first trip to the title game and the first time anyone on the team has played in the DakotaDome, Terry said he's not worried about his team adjusting to such a big stage.

"Once the opening kick happens, I have faith in our kids to settle in and play the game," he said.