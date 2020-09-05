Fast start lifts Unity Christian past Woodbury Central

“I’m just trying to be a leader, going out there and helping my teammates win,” Schouten said. “I have to give credit to our ‘D’ line for clogging up the middle. They committed to the outside for their sweeps and the outside guys took care of that, too.”

Unity struck first, taking advantage of a fumble recovery by Sam Eppinga. It took the Knights just four plays to score after Woodbury Central coughed it up at its own 26-yard line.

Bosma scooted in on a quarterback keeper around the right side, scoring the game’s first touchdown just three minutes into the contest.

The Knights made it 14-0 when Schouten scored on a 5-yard run at the 6:07 mark of the opening stanza. A 70-yard pass from Bosma to Jacob Van Donge set up the TD.

Schouten, a senior, scored his second touchdown of the game on a 65-yard pass from Bosma. Schouten found himself wide open with nary a defender in sight and all he had to do was haul in the pass and run to the end zone with 4:15 left in the first quarter, making the score 21-0.

Woodbury Central (1-1) got on the board by virtue of its special teams.