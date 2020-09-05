Fast start lifts Unity Christian past Woodbury Central

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Unity Christian struck quickly and the first-quarter flurry proved to be decisive in a 27-13 high school football win over Woodbury Central Friday at Da Valois Stadium.
The Knights, ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, rang up 21 points in the opening stanza en route to their second victory in as many weeks this season.
And, while the Unity offense did its part, the defense stood out against a Woodbury Central squad ranked No. 7 in Class 1A.
“Our defense played really well,” Unity Christian Coach Josh Van Kempen said. “We’re not huge but we have kids who play really hard and just do their own job.
“And we needed that tonight. We had a couple of quick offensive scores. But after that we couldn’t get much going, Woodbury did a nice job of shutting things down. Defense definitely carried us in the second quarter and second half.”
Woodbury Central finished with 202 total yards, but most of those came late in the game after things had already been decided.
The Knights racked up 324 yards, including a 179-yard passing performance from Clayton Bosma, who completed 9 of 18.
The busiest player on the Unity squad was senior Tanner Schouten.
Schouten rushed for one touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and even completed a couple of passes. He had two interceptions on defense and was Unity’s deep man on punt returns.
“I’m just trying to be a leader, going out there and helping my teammates win,” Schouten said. “I have to give credit to our ‘D’ line for clogging up the middle. They committed to the outside for their sweeps and the outside guys took care of that, too.”
Unity struck first, taking advantage of a fumble recovery by Sam Eppinga. It took the Knights just four plays to score after Woodbury Central coughed it up at its own 26-yard line.
Bosma scooted in on a quarterback keeper around the right side, scoring the game’s first touchdown just three minutes into the contest.
The Knights made it 14-0 when Schouten scored on a 5-yard run at the 6:07 mark of the opening stanza. A 70-yard pass from Bosma to Jacob Van Donge set up the TD.
Schouten, a senior, scored his second touchdown of the game on a 65-yard pass from Bosma. Schouten found himself wide open with nary a defender in sight and all he had to do was haul in the pass and run to the end zone with 4:15 left in the first quarter, making the score 21-0.
Woodbury Central (1-1) got on the board by virtue of its special teams.
Woodbury Central pinned the Knights deep in their own territory. Woodbury came up short on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line but forced a punt that was blocked and recovered in the end zone by Luke Paulsen.
Bosma’s second scoring pass -- a 5-yard fade to Tyrell Hulshof -- came with 1:17 left in the third quarter and gave Unity a 27-6 cushion.
Woodbury Central scored its only offensive touchdown on its last series of the game. Jase Manker scored on a 3-yard run with 41 seconds remaining.
“We have to figure out some things on our side of the ball,” Woodbury Central Coach Kurt Bremer said. “It seems like we’re always a second-half team. We just have to do a better job of coming around in the first series. My hat’s off to Unity Christian, they’re a well-coached team and had a great game plan.
“They have some pretty good skill players up front on defense, especially their nose. He’s quick off the ball and it’s kind of hard to rep that during the week.”
Landon Hofmeyer charted five solo tackles for Unity and the Knights limited Woodbury Central to 111 rushing yards.
Manker, who put up some impressive stats while leading Woodbury to the state playoff semifinals last season, passed for 91 yards. Gaige Heissel led the Wildcats defense with 11 tackles, eight solo.
“We’ve got some pretty good athletes and we’re trying to make sure we put them in the right spots and get these different guys the ball,” Van Kempen said. “We need to be more consistent. Woodbury took some things away from us, but we really have to work on consistency because we have some really good teams coming up the next couple of weeks.”
That begins with Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, which clobbered West Sioux on Friday to improve its record to 2-0. The Lions visit Unity this Friday.
