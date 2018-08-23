IOWA CITY – Suddenly, Jake Gervase finds himself as the grizzled veteran in the Iowa secondary.
In addition to being the only senior on the Hawkeye depth chart at any of the four positions in the defensive backfield, the free safety from Davenport Assumption is Iowa’s top returning tackler.
“It goes by so fast. It seems like just yesterday I was just getting here as a walk-on and now here I am, a senior,’’ Gervase said. “I want to make the most of it. I want to make the most of the games I have left.’’
Gervase enjoyed a productive junior season, starting 10 games for the Hawkeyes.
His 58 tackles were the fourth most on the team a year ago, topped only by senior linebackers Josey Jewell, Bo Bower and Ben Niemann.
Only all-American Josh Jackson had more than the three interceptions Gervase recorded.
“It was a good year, but I always find myself looking for ways that could have made it better,’’ Gervase said. “You think about what you didn’t do as much as what you did do.’’
That becomes the motivation.
Gervase finds himself working to improve his own game in addition to working to lead and make it all fit together on the back end of the Hawkeye defense.
“We’ve got a lot of good, young players and those guys, they’re working to be ready to step in and get the job done,’’ Gervase said. “We need them and they’re going to be ready to make it happen.’’
Gervase said defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker has a way with getting the most out of the players he has to work with.
“Next man in, it’s the Iowa way and coach Parker is coaching a lot of guys up right now, getting them ready to build on the experience they do have and making sure that we’re all ready to go,’’ Gervase said.
Gervase expects to build on his own experience as well.
Filling a signal-calling role that makes the two-time academic all-Big Ten selection the quarterback of the Hawkeye secondary, Gervase is working to strengthen communications with starting strong safety Amani Hooker, a junior, and the sophomore who opened camp as the back-up at both positions, Geno Stone.
That group is working with a group of cornerbacks that includes projected first-year starters Michael Ojemudia and Matt Hankins a pair of redshirt freshmen back-ups, Trey Creamer and Josh Turner.
“They’re young guys but they’re a good fit for what we like to do on defense,’’ Gervase said. “They’re stepping up and we need that to happen. Nobody expects them to do what Josh Jackson did when he stepped in as a new starter last year, but we need them to play at a high level and I’m confident that they will.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Hawkeye players can learn from the work ethic Gervase has put into his game.
“Jake got thrown in there last year and he played well for us,’’ Ferentz said. “He fits the mold of a lot of guys we’ve had success with in the back end, guys who came here as a walk-on, started out as a really good special teams player, impressed us with his attitude since day one, his work ethic. Now we’ve seen that come to fruition on the field.’’
Gervase continues to develop a bond with Hooker, who started six games a year ago including lining up at strong safety next to Gervase in the Hawkeyes’ Pinstripe Bowl victory.
“We’re at a point now where we are on the same page, knowing what each other is going to do before we do it,’’ Gervase said. “Ideally, that’s the way you want it to work and Amani and I, we’ve become like brothers. I feel like we play pretty well together back there. We communicate well both verbally and nonverbally.’’
Hooker, who finished with 56 tackles and intercepted a pair of passes last season, senses that as well.
“We’ve developed a good level of trust in each other and that’s where it starts,’’ Hooker said. “I know Jake’s going to do his job no matter what I feel like he knows that I’m going to do that same. That’s the way it is supposed to work.’’
Gervase concurs.
“We’re ready to help lead our defense,’’ he said. “We know we have some new faces around us, but we know we can get the job done together.’’