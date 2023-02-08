Welcome to a special Super Bowl LVII episode of Hot off the Wire, where we’ll look toward Sunday’s big game.

The AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs finished 14-3 and are in their third Super Bowl in the past four years. The Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following season.

The Philadelphia Eagles, also 14-3 in the regular season, are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since Super Bowl LII when they beat the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs are appearing in their fifth Super Bowl and are 2-2 all time. The Chiefs represented the AFL in Super Bowl I and lost to the Green Bay Packers.

This is the fourth Super Bowl for the Eagles, who are looking for their second championship.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern and the game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The stadium is the home of the Arizona Cardinals and hosted Super Bowl XLII when the New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots. The stadium also hosted Super Bowl XLIX when the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks.

Fox will broadcast the game on television. Kevin Burkhardt will handle play-by-play, Greg Olsen is the in-booth analyst, and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi are sideline reporters. Mike Pereira is the rules analyst.

On the radio side, Westwood One will broadcast the game with Kevin Harlan handling play-by-play duties, Kurt Warner serving as analyst, and Laura Okmin and Mike Golic handling sideline reporting duties. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst.

Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem and the halftime show performer is Rihanna.

In the first segment, Ian Wharton of Pro Football Network talks about how Patrick Mahomes went from intriguing prospect to NFL superstar.

We’ll follow that up with several more segments that look forward to the game and commercials, plus we have a recap of the AFC and NFC Championship games so you can get caught up on the action that is leading to this final game of the season.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports