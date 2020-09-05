LATE FRIDAY PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's comeback against Lewis Central falls short

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Lewis Central built a 21-point lead at the half but had to fend off a determined Sergeant Bluff-Luton rally in the second half before Lewis Central won a battle of ranked Class 3A football squads, 49-28, Friday in Council Bluffs.
Quarterback Jonah Pomrenke completed 17-of-21 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns to pace fourth-ranked Lewis Central.
LC Tight end Thomas Fidone, a recent University of Nebraska football signee, had a big chunk of the receiving yards, catching nine balls for 244 and a pair of scores to give the Titans a 35-14 lead at the break.
The Warriors, ranked third, scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and kept the Titans off the scoreboard to close within 35-28 but Logan Katzer scored twice on short runs in the fourth quarter to ice the win for the hosts.
SB-L quarterback Tyler Smith threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns. After Lewis Central shocked the Warriors with a 94-yard kickoff return of the opening kickoff, Smith found Jordan Hincapie for a 23-yard TD pass in the corner of the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.
Smith later found Ashton VerDoorn for a 35-yard scoring strike midway through the third quarter and a Tyler Schenkelberg blocked punt which was recovered in the end zone to pull SB-L back to within 35-28.
FORT DODGE 36, EAST 20: Fort Dodge had a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and East couldn't dig out of the early hole in a 36-20 loss on Friday.
East falls to 1-1 on the season and Fort Dodge is 2-0 on the season. The game was played in Sergeant Bluff since East was scheduled to play Le Mars, but the Bulldogs had to cancel due to COVID-19.
After Fort Dodge took the 14-0 lead in the first, Kyler Peterson scored on a 2-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 14-7 with 9:22 left in the second quarter.
Fort Dodge got a touchdown with 2:34 remaining in the half but East scored quickly as Luke Longval hit Terrick Thompson for a long touchdown to make it 22-14 with 2:21 left in the half.
The score remained 22-14 after three quarters and then Fort Dodge scored early in the fourth to go up by 16 points.
Longval hit Thompson for another long touchdown to cut it to 30-20 with 7:09 remaining but the Black Raiders didn't score again as Fort Dodge added another touchdown in the 36-20 loss.
Longvall passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns but also had two interceptions. Thompson had two receptions for 120 yards and two scores.
OABCIG 27, SPIRIT LAKE 21: Class 1A top-ranked OABCIG scored 20 points in the second quarter and held off Spirit Lake’s comeback attempt for a 27-21 victory on Friday to improve to 2-0.
Spirit Lake falls to 0-2 on the season, both to ranked teams.
OABCIG broke the scoreless game in the second quarter with a touchdown and Cooper DeJean had a hand in all three of the Falcons touchdowns in the second.
Spirit Lake got a touchdown in the second quarter and Vance Katzfey picked off a pass in the end zone to end the first half.
Spirit Lake cut into the lead again when Brent Scott ran it in for a touchdown to make it 20-14.
The Falcons started the fourth quarter in Spirit Lake territory and with DeJean under pressure, he got the pass off and Trust Wells just got a foot in for the touchdown for a 27-14 lead with 11:20 remaining in the game.
Spirit Lake made it a one-score game again when Scott scored his second rushing touchdown of the game with 6:39 left to make it 27-21.
OABCIG didn’t score again but forced Spirit Lake to punt deep in its own territory with 4:10 left in the game.
The top-ranked Falcons ran out the clock and picked up the 27-21 victory.
DeJean passed for 368 yardsa nd two touchdowns and he rushed for 93 yards and two scores. Wells finished with nine receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown and Easton Harms caught six passes for 86 yards and a score. Griffin Diersen hauled in four passes for 87 yards.
DeJean also had 14 tackles and Josh Peters had an interception. Zach Hemer had nine tackles.
LAWTON-BRONSON 14, ALTA-AURELIA 7: Hayden Dahlhauser returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to lead the Eagles to a football win over the Warriors in Alta Friday.
Connor Smith also hooked up with Matt Peters for a touchdown pass as Lawton-Bronson leveled its record at 1-1.
Preston McCoy rushed for 91 yards and Cade Rohwer scored on a 24-yard run to lead Alta-Aurelia (0-2).
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 34, WEST BEND-MALLARD 0: Evan Neumann passed for three touchdowns, ran for another and returned an interception for a score to lead the Panthers to an 8-man football win over the Wolverines in Kingsley Friday.
Josh Harvey also rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries for Kingsley-Pierson (1-1). The Panthers face Harris-Lake Park next Friday.
WEST LYON 28, BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 0: West Lyon had another dominating performance to improve to 2-0 on the season with a 28-0 victory over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
West Lyon took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Zach Van Beek hit Javon Meyer for a 36-yard completion that setup a 1-yard score by Van Beek.
West Lyon added two more touchdowns in the second quarter. Eli Moser scored on a 5-yard run and Van Beek ran one in from 25 yards out for a 21-0 halftime lead.
West Lyon's final score came on a 5-yard run by Tanner Severson for the 28-0 win.
RIDGE VIEW 27, CHEROKEE 7: Cade Harriman caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a score as he led the Raptors to a football win in Cherokee Friday.
Harriman scored on a 24-yard pass from Zander Ernst and returned a pass 24 yards for a score.
The Raptors also got 103 yards rushing and a touchdown from Brody Deitering.
Zander Ernst also threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Harriman.
The Braves scored on a pass from Levi Pingel to Wil Lugar in the fourth quarter.
ALLEN 32, MEAD 22: Allen built a 24-point lead going into the fourth quarter and is 1-0 on the season after beating Mead 32-22 on Friday.
Kobe Kumm rushed for 74 yards and three touchdowns and Anthony Isom rushed for 173 yards and a score on 19 carries for Allen. Isom also had 13 tackles and Reed Hingst had 11 tackles. Josh Olesen and Steven Sullivan each had 10 tackles and Olesen also recovered a fumble.
PENDER 63, RANDOLPH 0: Pender scored at least 14 points in every quarter in a 63-0 victory over Randolph on Friday. Pender is now 1-1 on the season.
Braxton Volk was 7-of-13 passing for 122 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 18 yards and two scores. Caleb Trimble rushed for 149 yards on only 11 carries and scored three touchdowns. Trimple also caught a touchdown pass and Dylan Vogt had two receptions for 40 yards and a score.
Vogt added 10 tackles, including two for a loss, and he had a sack and a fumble recovery. Jaxon Maise recovered two fumbles and had two tackles for a loss. Quinton Heineman had an interception and two passes defended. Jacob Bruns had seven tackles including two for a loss.
OKOBOJI 17, NORTH UNION 13: Quarterback Dawson Goecke ran for 128 yards and a touchdown and passed for another to lead the Pioneers to a win in Milford Friday.
Goecke connected with Jaden Heller for an 18-yard TD strike as the Pioneers moved to 1-1. Carter Morphew had a touchdown pass to Bryer Prochniak for North Union (0-2).
SIOUX CENTRAL 16, EAST SAC 6: Sioux Central was held to 16 points and 4.3 yards per carry but grinding out enough yards and got a good performance from its defense to improve to 2-0 with a 16-6 victory over East Sac.
Gibson Olson rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and Jayden Harder ran for 84 yards and a score on 26 carries.
Harder also had 12.5 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception. Jacob Hargens has 12 tackles and Jaxon Moffitt had 6.5 tackles including 2.5 for a loss.
RIVERSIDE 36, WEST MONONA 2: Riverside got a quick score early but West Monona had a chance after getting an interception on Riverside's next possession.
But the Spartans had a three-and-out and Riverside scored to go up 14-0. Riverside went into halftime up 22-0.
West Monona tried to get on the board in the third quarter with a long drive but the Spartans were stopped on the 2-yard line and turned the ball over on downs. However, the Spartans did get a safety, but those were the only points West Monona got as Riverside got a couple more touchdowns for the 36-2 victory.
West Monona is 1-1 on the season.
HUMBOLDT 28, STORM LAKE 7: Storm Lake fell behind early but stuck with Humboldt until late in the game when Humboldt pulled away for a 28-7 victory. Storm Lake is 0-2 for the season.
Humboldt went up 7-0 with 7:43 left in the first quarter.
Storm Lake tied the game with 11:28 left in the first half on David Soto's 13-yard run. Humboldt regained the lead with a 30-yard touchdown pass before halftime for the 14-7 lead.
Another 30-yard touchdown pass with 4 seconds left in the third quarter put Humboldt up 21-7. A 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter capped the scoring for Humboldt.
ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTER 35, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 6: Ryan Schiltz passed for three touchdowns and Zavion McMurrian ran for two more scores to lead the Midgets to a football win in Estherville Friday.
