LATE FRIDAY PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's comeback against Lewis Central falls short

Spirit Lake falls to 0-2 on the season, both to ranked teams.

OABCIG broke the scoreless game in the second quarter with a touchdown and Cooper DeJean had a hand in all three of the Falcons touchdowns in the second.

Spirit Lake got a touchdown in the second quarter and Vance Katzfey picked off a pass in the end zone to end the first half.

Spirit Lake cut into the lead again when Brent Scott ran it in for a touchdown to make it 20-14.

The Falcons started the fourth quarter in Spirit Lake territory and with DeJean under pressure, he got the pass off and Trust Wells just got a foot in for the touchdown for a 27-14 lead with 11:20 remaining in the game.

Spirit Lake made it a one-score game again when Scott scored his second rushing touchdown of the game with 6:39 left to make it 27-21.

OABCIG didn’t score again but forced Spirit Lake to punt deep in its own territory with 4:10 left in the game.

The top-ranked Falcons ran out the clock and picked up the 27-21 victory.