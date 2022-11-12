Lutmer leads Central Lyon/George Little-Rock to state semi-final win over OABCIG

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Only twice did Zach Lutmer make noticeable mistakes on Saturday afternoon.

He threw an interception on a deep throw in the third quarter. Then, eight plays later, the Central Lyon/George-Little Rock senior fumbled at its own 1-yard line and it was recovered by OABCIG for a touchdown.

Mentally, he was a little down.

"We were in scramble mode," Lutmer said.

He more than settled the Class 2A second-ranked Lions.

The next time the Iowa football commit touched the ball, he darted to the edge and went untouched 66-yards to the end zone that was the dagger in Central Lyon's 37-14 triumph over the fifth-ranked Falcons in a semifinal game matching two Northwest Iowa teams at the UNI-Dome.

"Zach's got tremendous speed and we try to use Zach as sparingly as possible throughout that game," Lions head coach Curtis Eben said. "All those things make a good football teams and make Zach the player he is."

Lutmer did a little bit of everything for Central Lyon to send it to its second state title game in three years. He carried the ball 28 times for 269 yards and three scores, then added 98 passing yards with a touchdown.

And he also snared an interception.

"He's the best leader there is," wide receiver Reece Vander Zee said of his QB. "Very vocal, always has the right thing to say. He's the heart of our team."

The Lions will face top-ranked Williamsburg, who cruised past Dubuque Wahlert 31-7 in the first 2A semifinal of the day. It is a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown that will take place next Friday at 10 a.m.

Both sides are a perfect 12-0 and have been ranked in the top-two all year by the Associated Press.

"You hope that is the case," Eben said. "There's some good football in Iowa."

Central Lyon got into its groove on its third drive of the day. OABCIG's look defensively was stacking the box and it resulted in drives that went nowhere to open the game.

Lutmer was sacked on third down to force the punt.

"We have a few younger guys on the line," he said. "They crowded the box and the outside is there."

Ten plays and 75-yards later, the Lions got out in front on a 2-yard plunge by Graham Eben. The Falcons flipped the field on a booming 75-yard punt to put Central Lyon starting at its own 12.

Time for a drive.

The Lions marched 88 yards on 16 plays that was finished with a Lutmer quick pass to Josh Elbert on a slant route for 19-yards and a two-score lead. Those two drives ate up over four and six minutes, respectively.

"It was one of those games where four yards is a good play," Coach Eben said. "Just opened things up more. That was the time our boys started gelling."

Central Lyon's first four scoring drives went for double digit yards and over 70-plus yards. It went 12-plays for 82 yards on its first drive of the third quarter.

There was balance, too. Most of the big plays on drive one were pass, drive two featured big play runs and drive three were all runs.

"Balance is definitely key," Lutmer said.

OABCIG (10-2) struggled to get anything moving. It was limited to 33 yards in the opening half and on its first seven drives, it punted.

Quarterback Beckett DeJean completed just 10-of-27 passes for 108 yards and had two interceptions. The senior was 2-for-11 through the opening 24 minutes.

"We couldn't get anything rolling," DeJean said. "They got a good defensive scheme and they were all over the place."

The Falcons running game was non-existent and the motion plays of getting their speed guys to the outside went for little gain.

In total, they finished with 63 yards on ground on 14 carries.

"We didn't have confidence in the run game and they had an extra guy in there (the front-seven) we didn't account for," OABCIG head coach Larry Allen said.

Josh Peters snared the lone Lutmer interception in the third, then hauled in a deep throw from DeJean for 37-yards. A 16-yard QB keeper by DeJean put OABCIG in Central Lyon territory for the first time all day.

On second-and-14, DeJean had Peters wide open near the goal line, but the ball floated and it allowed Lutmer enough time to make up ground and haul it in.

"I turned my shoulders and it slipped out of my hand as I threw it," DeJean said.

Lennon Wells recovered the fumble in the end zone for the TD with 1 minute, 59 seconds left to go in the third. Lutmer's ensuing long run for a score took all the wind out of the Falcons sails.

They knew it immediately.

"I don't know if it was a missed assignment, missed tackle or great play on their part," Allen said. "(Lutmer) is such a good athlete, he is tough to defend."

Graham Eben finished with 83 rushing yards and a score for Central Lyon as it racked up 472 yards of total offense, 25 first downs and finished with a 34:04 time of possession.

Elbert led the defense with six tackles while Drew Denekas chipped in four with a sack and a tackle for loss.

The Lions now are tasked with Williamsburg and its own Iowa football recruit in Derek Weisskopf, who grabbed eight catches for 164 yards and a pair of TD's in the Raiders win over Wahlert.

"He's not what makes their engine go," Coach Eben said. "We got some things we need to adjust on the defense to slow everyone else down."

Meanwhile, OABCIG says goodbye to a 20-person senior class that after missing the UNI-Dome last year, returned this fall. That group never lost a home game in their careers.

And the final record is 44-4.

"Missing out last year in a game we didn't play well, they weren't going to let that happen again," Allen said.