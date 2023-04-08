LINCOLN — The shield looks tight.

Matt Rhule watched Nebraska’s punt formation in practice and said this to special teams coordinator Ed Foley. The shield looks tight. The three guys between the line of scrimmage and the punter? Too bunched together.

Foley’s used to it. He’s worked with Rhule 15 years at now four different spots and he compares the experience to a family dinner table where conversation rolls without fibs, fear or punches pulled, where grudges aren’t supposed to linger and things don’t simmer in silence.

“You’re in that role with people in your family sometimes — ‘Do I say something?’ — and that’s not way it is on our staff,” Foley said Tuesday. “Our staff is ‘that doesn’t look right to me.’ Not ‘I’m coming after you.’ Just ‘it doesn’t look right.’”

“This is a real thing,” running backs coah EJ Barthel. “It’s not something we put on a sign.”

“Everyone needs to get checked, in a sense,” punter Brian Buschini said. “Everyone needs to understand there’s a standard, and that standard is excellence, and you can’t deviate from that.”

Sometimes, they come to understand it from Rhule. The coach is not an island, nor in a tower above the action. He’s in the thick of things, so driven, he said Thursday, that he almost can’t stand when things don’t happen right away. Rhule was initially talking about one of his players, tight end Thomas Fidone, before conceding: “I’m a little bit wired that way.”

And you can observe it in action. Rhule might be standing at one part of practice, see something he likes, and run to it in excitement. Because he’s coached nearly every position on the field, he can jump into teaching a drill. There are moments when the position coach is under the same scrutiny as the players.

“I think my job is to coach the coaches,” Rhule said. “We believe on the football field iron sharpens iron.”

What does it mean, Rhule asked rhetorically, when after losses coaches tell reporters the team needed to “execute” better than it did?

“It means everybody has to do what they’re supposed to do,” Rhule said. “I think the players appreciate when the coaches get held accountable. I think they appreciate when I say I’m wrong.”

Ultimately, Rhule said, he’ll be held accountable. Which is true. If he doesn’t win, he’ll get the same fate of his predecessors.

Scott Frost. He could surprise players at practice by occasional hopping in a drill or throwing to receivers but, in the limited opportunities reporters saw him at practice, tended to stay in the background.

Mike Riley. He spent a lot of time around the offense, coaching various players and even got furious once after a player-driven brawl inside Memorial Stadium that seemed encouraged by some of the veteran players. Generally, though, he was easygoing.

Bob Diaco. Riley’s 2017 defensive coordinator was not laid back. Playsheet stuffed into the front of his sweatsuit pants, he’d run and yell, leading coordinated drills and on Mondays after games, participating with position coaches in calisthenics that left them sweating and out of breath.

Bo Pelini. He was the mercurial one who occasionally stood quiet, hands clasped behind his back, at practice, a posture opposite to his more animated gameday demeanor. In presence of reporters, Pelini rarely had projected his voice, preferring individual teaching, often with defensive backs or, later, the punt return team that in 2014 he turned into the nation’s best.

In periods seen by reporters, Rhule wears many hats.

He can function almost as a graduate assistant, the way he supplement’s a position coach’s teaching. He can be the general who pulls together the team after warm-ups for a short message. And he can be, as he calls it, the coach of the coaches. He aims to be “caring, not coddling” in his approach.

When he calls players “kids” he corrects to young men. His favorite question to answer is “why,” which he will do, he said, every time.

“We are where top producers go to be with other top producers,” Rhule said. “We want to be with the best of the best and so if we have a bunches of coaches who are sensitive — and coaching staffs who argue with each other — then that’s what players are going to do. The best thing we can do is just model what it means to be a lion’s out there.”

So Nebraska walks a fine line between full transparency and the kind of constant truth-telling that can lead to arguments. Perhaps, in the football universe, the open lines of communication prevent the arguments because concerns are quickly named and addressed.

And there’s clarity about who’s in charge, too.

If Riley and Diaco operated on distinct wavelengths, and, under Frost, the offense and defense had occasional friction, Nebraska aims to be a program all marching in one direction. The “OOU” sweatshirts worn by coaches underline this fact.

One of us.

“We’re beyond the ‘what’s your agenda’ or whatever,” Foley said, “because we’ve all worked together.”