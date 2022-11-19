Morningside Mustangs survive cold and close third quarter to beat Arizona Christian Firestorm in first round of NAIA playoffs

SIOUX CITY — Though the Morningside University football team jumped out to an early 21-0 lead in the first half of their NAIA playoff matchup against the Arizona Christian University Firestorm, the critical moment of the day came in the third quarter.

After struggling at times to even make it across midfield in the first 30 minutes of the game, the Firestorm scored three times in the third quarter: Once on an interception return by defensive lineman Jalyn Mitchell. Then with a 37-yard touchdown throw from quarterback Tyler Duncan to running back Maurice Rockette. And finally, after back-to-back plays failed to gain any yards, Arizona Christian brought the game to within one score when Duncan threaded a 28-yard pass, through multiple Mustangs defenders, to wide receiver Bryce Washington.

But the next time the Firestorm had the ball, and a chance to overtake the defending national champion Mustangs, Morningside forced Arizona Christian to punt it away.

Then, when the fourth quarter came around, the Mustangs scored 14 unanswered points on offense including a two-yard run under center from wide receiver Lennx Brown with less than two minutes to go. A cheer of "bury them" could be heard from the Mustangs sideline as the team looked to put things out of reach.

A two-score advantage so late in the proceedings proved insurmountable for Arizona Christian and the game finished at a score of 35-18.

"This defense won the day, that's just the way it is. They just played hard and won the day," Morningside head coach Steve Ryan said at midfield of Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City after the contest had ended.

Working with what there is

Because Morningside was without its first and second string quarterbacks, Joe Dolincheck and Luke Johannsen, the team looked to Bennington, Iowa sophomore Kale Bird to be its primary signal caller.

With temperatures below freezing and wind gusts reaching as high as 21 miles per hour, Bird only attempted 10 passes in 60 minutes of play. (It was so cold on Saturday that handwarmer packets dotted the ground around the team benches.)

Bird netted 31 passing yards and had one touchdown throw to go with the third-quarter interception which was returned for a touchdown by Arizona Christian.

The running game is what carried the Morningside offense.

Sophomore running back Ryan Cole averaged 5.74 yards per carry (on 34 attempts) and took two trips into the end zone. Cole's second TD was an 11-yard run that came right after a 46-yard gain where the St. Ansgar, Iowa native made multiple juke moves and broke several tackles before being brought down.

Teammate Lennx Brown had the two-yard TD run to seal the game for Morningside. A number of his runs came on plays where the sophomore received the snap and he totaled 46 yards.

Along with his passing touchdown, Bird had a two-yard scamper into the right side of the end zone at the nine-minute mark in the fourth quarter. That play helped end Morningside's second-half offensive drought.

Ryan said he was impressed by how Bird and Brown handled themselves with very little practice taking snaps.

"We just had to go with who we had and try to run things that they could do," he said.

What's next

As the number one seed in the NAIA playoffs, the Mustangs, who have won championships in 2018, 2019 and 2021, will stay at home for their game against the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders of Columbia, Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Ryan, who's been at the helm for those three title victories, said what his team will take with it into the second round matchup is the knowledge that it can win in a number of ways.

"They know they can win a tough game. They know they can win a game in the cold. There's a lot of those things that they can build on."