Morningside pulls trick play out of playbook to score late fourth-quarter TD in national championship game

SIOUX CITY — Steve Ryan made just one play call on Saturday night in the national championship game against Marian, and it proved to be the right one at the perfect time in Morningside’s 40-38 win.
As the clock was approaching the 2-minute mark in the fourth quarter, the Morningside College football team was facing a third down with 12 yards to go, and needed to add a little insurance to its 33-31 lead at the time.
Ryan looked down at his call sheet, noticed that there was a play on it that hadn’t been called all season: Bo Mamba.
The play was designed as a toss-sweep pass for wide receiver Bo Els, and the offense had practiced that play once-a-week until Ryan was ready to make the call.
“We’ve had that play for two years, and we put that play in for Bo,” Ryan said. “It was one of those deals where we said, ‘Why are we saving this stuff?’ We put these plays in for these seniors and this is the last game. Let’s go Bo Mamba.
“Maybe God just put that play in my mind,” Ryan said. “I looked down at my sheet, I saw that one there and said let’s go with it.”
You have free articles remaining.
Here’s how the formation set up: There were three men — running back AP Ponder, quarterback Joe Dolincheck and Els — in the backfield lined up in a straight line.
Els was situated to Dolincheck’s left, and once Dolincheck got the snap, he faked a handoff to the first-team Associated Press All-American, and pitch passed it to Els.
“We tried the first two plays to stuff it down their throat, and they’re a defense and they stopped us with two inside zones,” Dolincheck said. “We tried pulling something out of the book, and it worked. “Right when we got out there, we made sure the back line looked flat, and (Marian) started yelling outside zone, so I knew right away once we got out there that it was going to work.”
The Marian defense swarmed over to Ponder, and Els raced to the far-side front pylon of the end zone, beating a couple Marian defensive backs to the spot.
Els isn’t foreign to diving for the pylon.
Ryan said Els practices his leaps into the end zone each time Ryan calls Bo Mamba in practice, which is one rep a week.
“We never had a moment to use it, and that’s just the reality,” Ryan said. “It was a special, and we never really had a close game since Northwestern, and we didn’t need it in any of those situations.”
That touchdown pass ended up being Dolincheck’s sixth of the night and helped him earn offensive player of the game.