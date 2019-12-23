Morningside pulls trick play out of playbook to score late fourth-quarter TD in national championship game

SIOUX CITY — Steve Ryan made just one play call on Saturday night in the national championship game against Marian, and it proved to be the right one at the perfect time in Morningside’s 40-38 win.

As the clock was approaching the 2-minute mark in the fourth quarter, the Morningside College football team was facing a third down with 12 yards to go, and needed to add a little insurance to its 33-31 lead at the time.

Ryan looked down at his call sheet, noticed that there was a play on it that hadn’t been called all season: Bo Mamba.

The play was designed as a toss-sweep pass for wide receiver Bo Els, and the offense had practiced that play once-a-week until Ryan was ready to make the call.

“We’ve had that play for two years, and we put that play in for Bo,” Ryan said. “It was one of those deals where we said, ‘Why are we saving this stuff?’ We put these plays in for these seniors and this is the last game. Let’s go Bo Mamba.

“Maybe God just put that play in my mind,” Ryan said. “I looked down at my sheet, I saw that one there and said let’s go with it.”

