SIOUX CITY – Like most Morningside College football games, Saturday’s NAIA quarterfinal playoff against Saint Xavier was over long before it was over.
The top-ranked Mustangs rolled to a 51-14 victory on a pleasant late November day at Elwood Olsen Stadium, punching their ticket to the semifinal round for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.
The fact that Morningside (13-0) beat the visiting Cougars from Chicago (9-4) wasn’t that much of a surprise, but the manner in which it handled a team that ousted second-ranked Marian (Ind.) last week certainly was.
Trent Solsma and Connor Niles each broke another record, while the defense played another outstanding game. The Mustangs tallied 14 points in each of the first three quarters and will learn who their semifinal foe is late Saturday night.
“They were an outstanding defense and we at times struggled to get a rhythm going but we were able to get it going,” Morningside Coach Steve Ryan said. “I thought our defense was always in control of the game. When you feel that way it sure brings a lot of comfort to a coach.”
Morningside’s defense allowed only 59 rushing yards (31 attempts), sacked Saint Xavier quarterbacks four times and recorded a safety.
Solsma passed for 374 yards and five touchdowns, setting the NAIA record for career touchdown passes with 157. He entered the game two behind Austin Dodge, who played at Southern Oregon (2011-14) but tied him with two first-quarter scoring strikes and set the record with a bullet to Niles midway through the second quarter.
Niles had 13 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns, pushing his season total to 2,314 yards, an NAIA record. The previous mark of 2,221 yards was held by Chris George of Glenville State (W.V.).
“They (records) don’t mean anything to me right now, all I’m focused on is winning the national championship,” said Solsma, who completed 31 of 39 throws. “That’s all everyone else is focused on. The personal stuff can come later.
“This is what we worked for all off-season and all season so far to put ourselves in this position as the No. 1 overall seed. It’s right where we want to be, we haven’t lost a home game in a long time and we feel real comfortable here.”
Solsma had two touchdown passes each to Niles and Reid Jurgensmeier, while Arnijae Ponder – named the game’s most outstanding offensive player by the media – caught a touchdown pass and ran for two more scores.
Ponder, a sophomore, carried 24 times for 143 yards for his ninth 100-yard rushing performance of the season. He scored the game’s first points when he hauled in a screen pass and followed his blockers 38 yards to paydirt and added TD runs of 1 and 11 yards.
“Without the line I wouldn’t be able to do what I’ve been doing,” Ponder said. “It makes it a lot easier for those guys (Solsma, Niles). They’re ballers and do it day in and day out in practice. I’m proud to be surrounded by those type of guys. Me putting my effort in makes it easier for them.”
After Saint Xavier was wide right on a 45-yard field goal attempt, the Mustangs marched 72 yards in seven plays. Jurgensmeier made a leaping catch for a touchdown, snatching the ball away from a defender in the corner of the end zone to make it 14-0.
Klayton Nordeen – named most outstanding defensive player – came up with an interception after Saint Xavier had moved from its own 24 to the Morningside 8-yard line.
Had the Cougars scored there, the tenor of the game may have changed. As it turned out, Morningside scored twice more before halftime, answering a Saint Xavier scoring drive by zipping 75 yards in just 1 minute, 26 seconds.
Solsma completed seven straight passes on the eight-play march, including a 4-yarder to Jurgensmeier with five seconds remaining in the half. That made it 28-7 and the lead grew to 42-7 before Saint Xavier got on the board again.
“We watch a lot of film as a defense to kind of get an idea and what we run well is what we do,” Nordeen said. “We don’t change a lot of stuff up, we stick with one thing, we’re really good at it, and just everyone going all out all the time.
“It was man coverage (on the interception) and I just stayed inside and the guy happened to come right back to me and I looked at the right time and he threw it right to me. I’m sure everyone else was in great position, too. If it wasn’t me it would have been somebody else.”
The game was reminiscent of a quarterfinal last season, won by Morningside 52-7.
Facing the big deficit, Saint Xavier eschewed punting for most of the second half, instead going for it on fourth down. The Mustangs took advantage of short fields to score a couple of third-quarter touchdowns and Spencer Wyant pinned the Cougars on their own 1-yard line on a punt just before the safety.
“We all love Spencer but we really don’t want him to play,” joked Ryan. “But he had to play today and he’s an outstanding punter. When your defense is playing well and can punt the ball the way Spencer does, it makes the difference and allows you to play some field position game.”
Wyant, a Sergeant Bluff-Luton product, averaged 44.1 yards on seven punts.