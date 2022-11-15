Morningside's Dolincheck, Northwestern's Fryar win top GPAC post-season honors

SIOUX CITY -- For the second straight year, Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck has been named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Offensive Player-of-the-Year.

Northwestern's Parker Fryar was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year. For the second consecutive year, Morningside coach Steve Ryan was named the Hauff Mid-America/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference on Tuesday announced its postseason awards and all-conference team, selected by a vote of the league coaches.

Top-ranked Morningside, which won the outright conference championship with a 10-0 mark, placed 12 players on the first team. Northwestern, which finished second with a 9-1 record, had eight first-time selections.

The first-team offense includes:

QB Joe Dolincheck, Morningside; senior, Bellevue, Neb; RB Ryan Cole,Morningside, sophomore, St. Ansgar, Iowa; RB Jamin Arend, Dakota Wesleyan, senior, Emery, S.D.; RB Konner McQuilian, Northwestern, junior, Leavenworth, Kan.; WR Austin Johnson, Morningside, senior Sioux Falls; WR Zach Norton, Morningside, junior Sioux Falls; WR Michael Storey, Northwestern, junior, Spencer, Iowa; SLOT Korrell Koehlmoos, Concordia, senior Pilger, Neb.; TE Blake Andersen, Northwestern, junior, Oakland, Neb.; OL Tyler Anderson, Morningside, senior, Ida Grove, Iowa; OL Alex Huisman, Dordt, senior Pella, Iowa; OL Greg Will, Northwestern, junior, Spirit Lake, Iowa; OL Moses Hicks, Midland, senior, St. Joseph, Mo.; OL Riley Lindberg, Morningside, senior Fremont, Neb.; OL Darlin Marquez, Northwestern, senior, Ireton, Iowa.

The first-team defense includes:

DL Weston Schultz, Morningside, senior Mason City, Iowa; DL Paul Vandal Jamestown, junior, Jamestown, N.D.; DL Chase Lipsys, Midland, senior, Fremont, Neb.; DL Jessup Leakey, Dordt, senior, Blue Springs, Mo.; DL Laython Shaw, Hastings, junior, Houston, Texas; LB Parker Fryar, Northwestern, sophomore, Waukee, Iowa; LB Jalen Portis, Morningside, senior, Phoenix, Ariz.; LB Isaac Pingel, Morningside, senior, Spencer, Iowa; LB Xavier Green, Midland, junior, Houston; LB Michael Grindey, Concordia, junior, Phoenix; DB Adam DeJong, Dakota Wesleyan, junior, Watertown, S.D.; DB Lonell Boyd Jr., Morningside, senior, St. Louis, Mo.; DB Jaden Snyder, Northwestern, senior, Larchwood, Iowa; DB Dijion Walls, Morningside, junior, Hazelwood, Mo.; DB Noah Van’t Hof, Northwestern, senior, Lester, Iowa.

First-team special teams:

K Jared Quinonez, Midland, junior, Tijuana, Mexico; P Izaak Myles, Jamestown, senior, Apple Valley, California; KRS Antoine Murphy, Hastings, freshman, Dallas, Texas; PRS Michael Payne, Morningside, junior, Omaha; LS Ty Peterson, Midland, senior, Ahwahnee, Calif.

Second-team offense selections from Siouxland colleges:

QB Jalyn Gramstad, Northwestern. sophomore, Lester, Iowa; RB Logan Meyer, Northwestern, sophomore, Alvord, Iowa; WR Cade Moser, Northwestern, senior, Rock Valley, Iowa; WR Jonah Miyazawa, Mount Marty, junior, Honolulu, Hawaii; SLOT Jack Sievert, Morningside, sophomore, St. Ansgar, Iowa; TE Rex Ryken, Mount Marty, senior, Yankton; OL Nathan Warner; Dordt. sophomore, Glencoe, Minn.; OL Jack Johnson, Northwestern, senior, Blue Springs, Mo.; OL Matt Lawson, Dordt, junior, Kansas City, Mo.; OL, Aniel Pastrana, Mount Marty, sophomore, Fort Worth, Texas;

Second-team defense selections from Siouxland colleges:

DL Jacob Dragstra, Northwestern, freshman, Sioux Center, Iowa; DL Jonah Kollbaum, Morningside, senior, Bronson, Iowa; LB Brett Tinker, Briar Cliff, sophomore, Pierce, Neb.; LB Tanner Oleson, Northwestern, senior, Larchwood, Iowa; LB Drew Pendleton, Mount Marty, senior, Los Angeles; LB Ian MacDonald, Dordt, sophomore, Edmond, Okla.; LB Ben Kingery, Northwestern, junior, Adair, Iowa; DB Abe Stoesz, Dordt, junior, Mountain, Lake, Minn.; DB Drew Bessey, Morningside, senior, Palmyra, Neb.; DB Dan Jungling, Dordt, junior, Pella, Iowa.

Honorable mention selections from Siouxland colleges:

Briar Cliff – Spencer George (Slot), Jonathan Branner (K), MJ Montgomery (DL), Asante Anglin (RB); Dordt – Colton Vander berg (DL); Morningside – Sione Tuifua (TE), Cooper Von Seggern (DL), JP Miller (LB); Northwestern – Jawan Grant (OL), Ty Schafer (LS), Morris Hofer (DL), Tyler Jones (DL)