YANKTON, S.D. -- After a 35-year absence, college football is returning to Yankton.
Mount Marty College, a private Catholic university, announced Tuesday it will add football as a varsity sport for the first time in school history.
The Lancers, a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference for other sports, hopes to play their first varsity GPAC game in the fall of 2022. Ten GPAC schools currently play football, including Morningside College and Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Northwestern College in Orange City and Dordt College in Sioux Center.
”This is a great move for the Lancers, not only will the addition of football bring us into alignment with the offerings at other GPAC schools, but the need for additional athletes will allow us to expand our recruitment footprint in the region.” MMC Athletic Director Chris Kassin said.
The first time Mount Marty hits the field will be the first college football game played in Yankton since Yankton College closed in 1984.
Mount Marty will play its home games at Crane-Youngworth Field, where the school already holds it soccer games.
In 2017, as part of a partnership with the Yankton School District, which also uses the stadium, Mount Marty agreed to contribute funds toward the installation of an artificial turf playing field in exchange for access to the field for sports practice and competition.
Additionally, in December 2018, Mount Marty received funds to purchase land adjacent to Westside Park. This practice field, located east of campus, will serve as a practice field for the football and soccer teams.
A search for Mount Marty's inaugural head football coach will begin in May.
Mount Marty President Marcus Long said the new program will bring an estimated 100 additional students to campus to fill out the roster.
"As we drive our enrollment upward more students will experience our outstanding Catholic, Benedictine education and the enrollment increases at the College will help economic development in the region," Long said. "It’s a win-win.”