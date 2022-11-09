Newell-Fonda's football season comes to end in state semi-finals

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Newell-Fonda had it first lead. Then it didn’t.

Simeon Reichenbach rushed for a pair of second half touchdowns as WACO of Wayland scored the next 18 points en route to a 29-21 win over the Mustangs Wednesday in an 8-player semifinal game at the UNI-Dome.

The loss ended another incredible Newell-Fonda season, including its 19th playoff appearance.

Star quarterback Mason Dicks said it was a tough way to finish, but he will always remember the brotherhood this team had.

“We fought to the end tonight like we liked we did all the way to the Dome,” Dicks said. “

The game turned on a dime midway through the third quarter.

Ryan Greenfield’s two-yard touchdown run after an incredible Wyatt Kreft catch gave Newell-Fonda its first lead with 7 minutes and 15 seconds left in the fourth, 14-11, but WACO responded on its next drive.

“We trusted each other,” Dicks added. “We didn’t make a lot of plays in the first half, but in the second us we trusted each other and stuck together. Like I said, a brotherhood.”

Reichenbach scored the second of his three touchdowns less than 2 ½ minutes later and the Warriors never trailed again.

“Our kids came out after half, we made a few adjustments, and put together a great drive to give ourselves the lead,” Newell-Fonda head coach Brian Wilken said. Unfortunately, but like all good teams do, WACO took the football, made some plays and move the football right down the field and took the lead back.”

Trailing 29-14 after Reichenbach scored on a 19-yard run, Newell-Fonda continued to fight. Greenfield hauled in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Dicks 46 seconds later and then the Mustangs forced a quick three and out.

Unfortunately, WACO made bigger defensive plays late to hold on.

“Our kids kept playing, kept battling. Gave themselves a chance at the end, but unfortunately came up short,” Wilken said.

Despite out-gaining WACO, 332 to 309, the Mustangs watched as the Warriors made big defensive plays one after another. In particular on Dicks.

WACO sacked Dicks eight times, the final by Chase Waterhouse with 1:07 left and the Mustangs facing a 4th and 17 from their own 20.

“We knew watching film they were a good football team,” Wilken said. “That was a really good defensive football team. They were able to rush the quarterback and cover downfield. They were solid.”

WACO lead 11-7 at halftime.

The Warriors opened the scoring with a long drive to open the game and got a Reichenbach 28-yard field goal with 7:31 left in the first quarter.

The game remained that way until the two teams scored 1 minute and 8 seconds a part in the second quarter. First, WACO scored on a 28-yard pass from Isaac Oswald to Mason Miller and after a successful two-point conversion, the Warriors lead 11-0.

But the Mustangs awoke and responded quickly. A 45-yard scramble by Dicks to the WACO 22 on a third and seven, set up a 22-yard swing pass to Wyatt Kreft who took it to the house as Newell-Fonda trimmed its lead to four.

“It was the bond,” Dicks concluded on Newell-Fonda’s great season. “Yeah, football is fun, but just hanging out with the guys…the friendships…everyone on this team is friends.”

Newell-Fonda..0; 7; 7; 7 -- 21

WACO............ 3; 8; 11; 7 -- 29

First quarter

WACO – Simeon Reichenbach 28 FG, 7:31.

Second quarter

WACO – Mason Miller 28 pass from Isaac Oswald (Reece Oswald pass from Reichenbach), 6:50.

NF – Wyatt Kreft 22 pass from Mason Dicks (Pedro Patricio kick), 5:42.

Third quarter

NF – Ryan Greenfield 2 run (Patricio kick), 7:15

WACO – Reichenbach 23 run (Oleh Shtenfanchuk pass from I. Oswald), 4:50.

WACO – Reichenbach 21 FG, 1:56.

Fourth quarter

WACO – Reichenbach 19 run (Reichenbach kick), 4:00.

N-F – Greenfield 44 pass from Dicks (Patricio kick), 3:14.