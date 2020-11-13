OABCIG preps for Sigourney-Keota's spinner back offense

It will be two completely contrasting offensive styles when OABCIG faces Sigourney-Keota in a 1A semifinal at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the UNI-Dome.
For the last three seasons, OABCIG (10-0) has had major success with the spread offense, which helped the Falcons win the Class 2A title last season.
The spread is the new model of offense many teams have switched it, except for Sigourney-Keota (10-0), which prefers to stay old-school.
The Cobras offense revolves around the spinner back play and it’s been just as dangerous as the Falcons spread offense since the Cobras have rushed for 3,107 yards this season and average 7.7 yards per carry.
“This will be the first time we have seen this for a long time," OABCIG coach Larry Allen said. "It's a very unique deal."
The spinner back offense relies on a spin move and a fake hand-off. The offense relies on misdirection.
Senior running back Sam Sieren has been the biggest beneficiary of the Cobras unique ground game as he has 1,475 yards and 24 touchdowns on 175 carries, an 8.4 yards per carry average.
Cade Molyneux follows with 629 yards and eight touchdowns on 96 carries. Molyneux is also the team’s leading passer with 478 yards and eight touchdowns on only 39 attempts.
Brady Duwa has 466 yards and five touchdowns on 42 carries. He’s averaging 11.1 yards per carry.
Allen said the key to slowing down the Cobras ground game is to keep the eyes out of the backfield and on their assignments.
“Everybody has their keys that they have to read and just do that rather than watch the backfield action and the misdirection,” Allen said. “For the most part, we haven’t seen anything quite like this. If we buy in with what (defensive coordinator Travis) Chizek teaches them, then we will be in good shape.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s just going to be more recognizing the guard pulls than the backfield action.”
OABCIG’s defense, which as 13 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries, is led by junior linebacker Ethan Shever, who has 65 tackles with 49 of those being solo stops. Senor Geo Ehrig has 53 tackles, including four sacks. Easton Harms has four interceptions and Cooper DeJean has 39.5 tackles, 34 of which are solo stops.
“We’ve been kind of undersized this year. The guys up front are willing to fill the gaps and spill the ball to where the linebackers and secondary can rally,” Allen said. “Ethan does an outstanding job and really matured in terms of reading his keys and filling the gaps. He has a nose for the ball. The defense we plan on running will free him up and to rally to the football.”
Defensively, the Cobras have only given up more than 21 points once this season but that was last week when Waterloo Columbus Catholic scored 32 in the Cobras, which escaped with a 35-32 victory.
Colten Clarahan leads the team with 53 tackles and five tackles for a loss and Molyneux and Jack Clarahan each have 50 tackles. Molyneux has 5.5 tackles for loss. Duwa has five interceptions.
OABCIG’s offense has been clicking all season, only being held under 40 points once and that was the second week of the season against a tough Spirit Lake defense. The Falcons still scored 27 points.
The Falcons had maybe their best offensive performance last week against West Sioux as they scored 63 points for the second time this season. OABCIG passed for 226 yards and rushed for 244.
“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve hit some big plays in either the run or the pass, which really puts the defense in a predicament,” Allen said. “I just question how much practice Sigourney-Keota would get against the pass since they are so heavy with the run team. We are so comfortable against the pass because we see it so much in the week so there’s not much that we haven’t seen.”
DeJean has passed for 2,718 yards and 27 touchdowns. He’s completed 60.7 percent of his passes and he’s rushed for 1,089 yards and 21 touchdowns on 107 attempts, a 10.2 yards per carry average.
Harms has 47 receptions for 742 yards and 10 touchdowns, Trust Wells has 35 receptions for 485 yards and Cameron Sharkey has 31 receptions for 557 yards.
Sophomore running back Griffin Diersen has emerged as a major weapon for the Falcons. He’s caught 28 passes for 538 yards and eight touchdowns and he’s rushed for 434 yards and 13 touchdowns on 69 attempts for a 6.3 yards per carry average.
“He runs the ball very hard. He’s a little bit bigger kid who is lower to the ground. He takes a lot of pressure off Cooper and he adds another dimension since he catches it so well,” Allen said. “He’s faster than you think and catches it better than you think.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!