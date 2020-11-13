OABCIG preps for Sigourney-Keota's spinner back offense

Brady Duwa has 466 yards and five touchdowns on 42 carries. He’s averaging 11.1 yards per carry.

Allen said the key to slowing down the Cobras ground game is to keep the eyes out of the backfield and on their assignments.

“Everybody has their keys that they have to read and just do that rather than watch the backfield action and the misdirection,” Allen said. “For the most part, we haven’t seen anything quite like this. If we buy in with what (defensive coordinator Travis) Chizek teaches them, then we will be in good shape.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s just going to be more recognizing the guard pulls than the backfield action.”

OABCIG’s defense, which as 13 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries, is led by junior linebacker Ethan Shever, who has 65 tackles with 49 of those being solo stops. Senor Geo Ehrig has 53 tackles, including four sacks. Easton Harms has four interceptions and Cooper DeJean has 39.5 tackles, 34 of which are solo stops.