Omaha Beef hold off Sioux City Bandits in CIF semifinal

OMAHA — The Sioux City Bandits had the chance to tie the game late Friday against the Omaha Beef, but the Beef held on to beat the Bandits 40-39 at Ralston Arena.

With 21 seconds left in the game, Dillon Turner found Sammie Epps for a 12-yard touchdown, pulling the Bandits within one point.

However, Epps spiked the football into the stands, and the officials flagged Epps for an unsportsmanlike conduct.

That penalty forced the point-after-attempt to be backed up to midfield. Tyler Stolen missed the kick, keeping the Beef their one-point advantage.

The Beef led by 14 with 4:07 left, but the Bandits reeled within seven on a Kamal Cass 1-yard run with 2:25 left. Stolen made the PAT there.

The Bandits led 20-17 at the half. The three Bandits first-half touchdowns came on a Turner 11-yard run, a Jeff Mack run from three yards and an interception return by Xavier Spann.

Turner was 16-for-21 for 137 yards passing. His longest pass was 17 yards. He threw the one touchdown.

Cass was Turner's favorite target. Cass caught four passes for 44 yards.