Omaha Beef hold off Sioux City Bandits in CIF semifinal

OMAHA — The Sioux City Bandits had the chance to tie the game late Friday against the Omaha Beef, but the Beef held on to beat the Bandits 40-39 at Ralston Arena.
With 21 seconds left in the game, Dillon Turner found Sammie Epps for a 12-yard touchdown, pulling the Bandits within one point.
However, Epps spiked the football into the stands, and the officials flagged Epps for an unsportsmanlike conduct.
That penalty forced the point-after-attempt to be backed up to midfield. Tyler Stolen missed the kick, keeping the Beef their one-point advantage.
The Beef led by 14 with 4:07 left, but the Bandits reeled within seven on a Kamal Cass 1-yard run with 2:25 left. Stolen made the PAT there.
The Bandits led 20-17 at the half. The three Bandits first-half touchdowns came on a Turner 11-yard run, a Jeff Mack run from three yards and an interception return by Xavier Spann.
Turner was 16-for-21 for 137 yards passing. His longest pass was 17 yards. He threw the one touchdown.
Cass was Turner's favorite target. Cass caught four passes for 44 yards.
Turner also led the Bandits in rushing, too. Turner kept the ball 13 times, and he got 53 yards.
Fred Bruno and Mack both had 28 yards.
Andrew Jackson led Omaha in passing with a 2-for-32 night, for 169 yards and three touchdowns.
Jackson also threw three interceptions. Kamar Greenhouse picked off two for Sioux City to go with Spann's pick-six.
Deshawn Jones led the Beef rushing attack for 28 yards on four carries.