Peyton Hillis, former NFL running back, in critical condition after saving children from drowning

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he reportedly saved children from drowning off the Florida coast.
Hillis, who retired in 2014 after his seven-year career in the league, was unconscious after the rescue in Pensacola, according to KNWA reporter Alyssa Orange.
The Arkansas native helped save one of his kids and another family member, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported.
“One of Peyton’s children and the child of one of his other relatives went out too far in the ocean, and Peyton and another relative went out to save them, which they did,” former Arkansas Razorback football player Marvin Caston told the Democrat Gazette. “But Peyton got a lot of salt water in his lungs and nearly drowned.”
Greg Hillis, who is reportedly the uncle of the former running back, said he is “doing better.”
“He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs, but the doctors say he is improving,” Greg Hillis said on Facebook on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Hillis, 36, played for the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants during his career. His breakthrough season came in 2010, when he rushed for 1,177 yards with 11 touchdowns for the Browns.
Following that season, he was voted by fans as the cover athlete for EA Sports’ Madden NFL 12 video game.
After helping guide Northwestern College to the programs first national title since 1983, Red Raiders defensive coordinator Billy Kirch and offensive coordinator Jake Menage have been named finalists for Footballscoop.com's NAIA Coordinators of the Year.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience. The 24-year-old Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported during the broadcast. Teammates surrounded Hamlin, shielding him from public view. Many were weeping and praying while Hamlin was treated on the field by team and independent medical personnel and local paramedics. He was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Teammate Stefon Diggs later went to visit Hamlin at the hospital while fans of both teams gathered outside.
Deion Sanders, at least while representing CU football, will wear Nike. For now. Included the five-year contract approved late last month by CU’s Board of Regents and provided to The Denver Post on Tuesday was a clause that requires the new Buffs coach, who had a deal with competing apparel company Under Armour, to wear Nike-branded Buffs products, “as appropriate,” in his new role as CU ...
Guiding viewers through the coverage after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals wasn't something covered in a how-to.
NFL Network analyst David Carr took to the airwaves Monday night to defend his brother Derek just days after the Raiders announced he would be benched for the rest of the season. David Carr, a former NFL quarterback himself, said his younger brother would be looking for a more stable franchise to continue his career after spending his first nine seasons with the Raiders. “He’s reinvigorated,” ...