Previewing Sunday's NFL conference championship games | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, Associated Press NFL writer Rob Maaddi makes his picks for this Sunday's NFL conference championship games.

In the NFC Championship, The Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers at 3 p.m. Eastern and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals at 5:30 p.m. Eastern in the AFC Championship.

Also, former NFL quarterback Rich Gannon offers insight into the games in a discussion with Maadi. Plus, we have highlights of last weekend's games from the divisional round of playoffs that set up the matchups that will determine the teams heading to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.