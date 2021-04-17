After 10 years, Sioux City Bandits veteran Fred Bruno is still going strong

In the season opener against Wichita, Bruno and Smith connected four times for 50 yards, an average of 12.5 yards per reception.

“Being a vet, everybody everybody looks at you as a leader,” Bruno said. “I just like to lead by example with everything I do, from practice to being in a game, to after the games when we go sign autographs for the fans. That is who we do it for, and everything falls into place. I’m grateful to be here and be a part of it.”

After their first game together, the veteran seemed impressed with Smith's performance. The hope is that those four catches are just the start of a productive and successful season, with Smith and Bruno serving as two of the main cogs.

"He is a rookie, but he is coming in with his head high," Bruno said of Smith. "He is ready to succeed, and ready to be successful. He is doing a great job so far, and we just want to carry it throughout the season."

Bruno has been playing football since he was five years old, and at 32, he knows that it won’t last forever. But for now, he plans to keep going out and delighting the Bandits’ faithful on a weekly basis.