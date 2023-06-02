BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Sioux City Bandits will hit the road for the first round of the Champions Indoor Football playoffs.

The 5-5 Bandits, who enter the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, will meet the fourth-seeded Billings Outlaws (6-4) in a quarterfinal game at 7:30 p.m. Monday at First Interstate Arena in Billings.

Most CIF games are played on weekends, but the Billings arena wasn't available Friday through Sunday due to a previously scheduled Jehovah's Witnesses convention.

The Outlaws were assured of a home playoff game when the Omaha Beef beat the Bandits 44-15 on May 27 in the regular season finale at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

No. 6 Southwest Kansas (3-7) travels to No. 3 Gillette (7-3) in the other quarterfinal game.

Omaha, which finished 10-0 for its first unbeaten regular season, earned the No. 1 seed and will host the lowest remaining seed on June 10. No. 2 seed Salina (8-2) also received a first-round bye and will host the highest remaining seed.

The Beef never trailed in their 50th meeting with the Bandits. Omaha scored two plays into the game as Tommy Armstrong hit Terrance Tolbert-McIntyre on an 18-yard strike and Paul Ortiz hit the first of his five extra points kicks and the Beef led 7-0. The Beef opened their second quarter with one play drive as Armstrong hit Traveon Samuel on a 24-yard pass.

The Bandits responded with an eight-yard pass from backup quarterback Tyler Lauenstein to Braden Meints with seven minutes left in the second quarter. Lauenstein started in place of the injured starter Tasleem Wilson.

Omaha finished up the first half with a nine-yard pass from Armstrong to Tolbert-McIntyre with 56 seconds left. Brandon Stewart's 24-yard field goal with time expiring cut the lead to 21-9 at halftime.

In the second half, the Beef scored three straight touchdowns and a field goal to increase the lead to 35 points.

Fred Bruno finished the Bandits scoring with a 1-yard TD run with 2:09 left in the game.

Laurenstein was seven of 17 with two interceptions for 76 yards and one score.

In nine games this season, Wilson has thrown for 1,065 yards and 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Fredrick Bruno is the Bandit's top receiver with 27 catches for 408 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Drew Prohaska is Sioux City's leading rusher, with 94 carries for 330 yards and eight scores.

Billings has four four straight games, including a forfeit by the Fargo Invadors on May 25. The Outlaws are led by quarterback Stefan, who has thrown for 1,031 yards and 26 touchdowns with six interceptions in seven games.

The Billings Gazette contributed to this story.