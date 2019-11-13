Atlanta Falcons owner to donate $6.8M for international aid

ATLANTA (AP) — The billionaire owner of the Atlanta Falcons is making his first major drive into international philanthropy.

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is expected to announce Thursday that it’s donating $6.8 million to the aid group CARE. The money will fund efforts to avert humanitarian crises abroad and support a village savings program in Africa.

The foundation has helped numerous charities in Atlanta and elsewhere in the U.S. since its founding in 1995. The CARE grant is its first large-scale international project.

Blank — a co-founder of Home Depot Inc. — bought the Falcons football team in 2002 and also owns the Atlanta United soccer team. His family and foundation have donated more than $400 million to charities, according to the foundation’s website.

Blank said in an email that the CARE grant is a “natural extension” of the foundation’s work.

“The challenges being addressed by our Family Foundation — poverty, human rights, climate change — are global,” he said.

