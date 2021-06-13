Bandits crush Wyoming to claim second straight win

SIOUX CITY--The Sioux City Bandits saw a breakout game from their new quarterback, and a dominant performance from their defense on Saturday night at Tyson Events Center, as the Bandits crushed Wyoming, 60-20.
The Bandits roared out to an early lead with 22 points in the first quarter. Quarterback Dillon Turner, making his third start of the season, ran the ball in for a touchdown from the one-yard line at the 11:55 mark, to give the Bandits a 6-0 lead.
With 9:20 left in the quarter, Wyoming quarterback Jamario Bensen scored on a seven yard touchdown run, and the successful PAT gave the Mustangs a one-point lead.
But Sioux City came right back just over a minute later, as new wide receiver Damond Powell caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Turner. After the PAT, the Bandits led 13-7.
The Bandits scored twice more before the quarter was over, once on a Jeff Mack one-yard touchdown run, and once on a team safety.
In the second quarter, Kamal Cass scored a touchdown, and kicker Tyler Stolen nailed a pair of field goals, as the team went into halftime with a 34-13 lead.
Powell and Turner hooked up again for a long touchdown in the third quarter, this one a 42-yard pass, for a score. The Mustangs responded with a 16-yard touchdown of their own from Jamario Benson, but the Bandits scored three more times before the game was over, to cement the victory.
Mack scored 10 seconds into the fourth quarter with a three-yard TD run, while Devin Groenhagen scored on a missed field goal return, and Xavier Spann ran an interception 11 yards for the final touchdown of the day.
Sioux City out-earned the Mustangs in passing yards, 143 to 39. The Bandits defense sacked Benson eight times, with Ben Pister finishing the night with 4.5 sacks. The team finished with 13 tackles for loss in the game.
"We played a good second half tonight," Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen said. "It was a great win, and great to get back on track. The (defense) was all over the place. D-line wise, we were putting pressure on the quarterback, and really, the guy couldn't get comfortable back there at all. We had more sacks than they had completions."
Benson finished with four completions on 11 attempts, for 39 yards with two interceptions.
For Sioux City, Turner had 10 completions on 17 attempts for 143 yards and two touchdowns. It was Turner's third game back since he came out of retirement earlier this season.
"I think I'm just starting to get in a rhythm," Turner said. "It's only my third game back, and it was just kind of getting back into the rhythm of the game, and the O-line did a really good job with pass protection."
Powell also had a big game on offense for Sioux City, with 90 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions, and five rushes for 29 yards as a running back.
On defense, the Bandits had two interceptions, one from Xavier Spann, and the other from Fardan Allen.
With the win, Sioux City improved to 5-4 on the season, and currently sits in third place in the Champions Indoor Football Standings, one game back of Omaha.
The Bandits will play on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., at Salina.