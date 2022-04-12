Bandits defeat Rapid City in first road game of season

RAPID CITY, S.D.-- Still perfect.

The Sioux City Bandits kept their season record unblemished on Saturday in Rapid City, as the Bandits beat the Marshals, 45-28.

Sioux City quarterback Lorenzo Brown continued his hot start to the season by throwing 10 completions for 124 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Brown got the scoring started with a 25 yard touchdown pass to Drew Prohaska, for a 7-0 Bandits lead. Sioux City added another score with 6:43 to go in the quarter, when defensive lineman Devin Groenhagen recovered a Rapid City fumble, and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown.

Two minutes later, Brown made it a 21-0 game with a 25 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Fred Bruno.

Sioux City scored seven more points in both the second and third quarters, and then added 17 more in the fourth on a four yard touchdown pass from Brown to Brandon Sheperd, a 16 yard rushing score from Kamal Cass, and a 27 yard field goal from kicker Greg Conry.

Sioux City wound up with 188 total yards of offense, with 64 on the ground and 124 through the air. The Marshals, meanwhile, had 128 total yards, with just 10 of them coming in the running game.

Xavier Spann led the Sioux City defense with four tackles.

The win improves the Bandits to 4-0 on the season, and 3-0 in league play. The team will play again on the road April 16, against the Salina Liberty.

Their next home game will be April 30th, against the Omaha Beef.

