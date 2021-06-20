Bandits fall to Salina in final road game of regular season

The Sioux City Bandits suffered a tough road loss to first-place Salina on Saturday, as the Bandits lost to the Liberty by a score of 37-13.
The 13 point-performance was the fewest points that Sioux City has scored in a game since 2009.
Salina got the scoring started with 7:20 left in the first quarter, as a seven-yard touchdown pass from Juahem Bird-Mix to Mitch Kidd gave the Liberty a 7-0 lead. The Bandits responded with a touchdown of their own at the 9:40 mark of the second, when running back Kamal Cass ran it in for a seven-point score.
After that score, the Bandits could only watch as the game slipped away.
With 6:45 left in the half, Salina's Tracy Brooks scored a touchdown on a 13-yard run, to go up on Sioux City, 14-7. Kicker Jimmy Allen then kicked a field goal with 55 seconds left in the half, to give the Liberty a 10-point lead at the break.
In the third quarter, the Liberty scored three touchdowns, each of them on long touchdown passes. The first was a 28-yard pass from Kidd to Ed Smith at the 12:10 mark. With nine minutes left in the third, Kidd uncorked another long pass to Jason Shelley, and hit up Smith again for a touchdown with 1:20 left in the quarter, to score Salina's 30th unanswered point.
30 seconds after Salina's final score, Sioux City's Damond Powell ran the ball 48 yards back for a touchdown, the Bandits' second score of the game. In the end, Salina came out on top, 37-13.
Salina out-did Sioux City in total offense, 235 yards to 156. Salina quarterback Mitch Kidd went 11-for-25 for 163 yards passing, with four touchdowns, and hitting Ed Smith four times for 89 yards. Running back Tracy Brooks ran for 61 yards on 17 carries, and the defense finished with two sacks.
For Sioux City, quarterback Charles Dowdell went 14-for-32 for 111 yards, with two interceptions, while also running the ball nine times for 32 yards.
Powell led the team in the receiving game, with six receptions for 38 yards.
On defense, Fardan Allen and Reggan Northrup led the way with eight tackles apiece, and Ben Pister had the only sack of the day for the Bandits.
With the loss, Sioux City dropped to 5-5 on the season, and will not host a playoff game this year. The Bandits will close out their regular season on Saturday at home, against second-place Omaha.