Bandits fall to Salina in final road game of regular season

The Sioux City Bandits suffered a tough road loss to first-place Salina on Saturday, as the Bandits lost to the Liberty by a score of 37-13.

The 13 point-performance was the fewest points that Sioux City has scored in a game since 2009.

Salina got the scoring started with 7:20 left in the first quarter, as a seven-yard touchdown pass from Juahem Bird-Mix to Mitch Kidd gave the Liberty a 7-0 lead. The Bandits responded with a touchdown of their own at the 9:40 mark of the second, when running back Kamal Cass ran it in for a seven-point score.

After that score, the Bandits could only watch as the game slipped away.

With 6:45 left in the half, Salina's Tracy Brooks scored a touchdown on a 13-yard run, to go up on Sioux City, 14-7. Kicker Jimmy Allen then kicked a field goal with 55 seconds left in the half, to give the Liberty a 10-point lead at the break.

In the third quarter, the Liberty scored three touchdowns, each of them on long touchdown passes. The first was a 28-yard pass from Kidd to Ed Smith at the 12:10 mark. With nine minutes left in the third, Kidd uncorked another long pass to Jason Shelley, and hit up Smith again for a touchdown with 1:20 left in the quarter, to score Salina's 30th unanswered point.