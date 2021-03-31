Bandits' rookie Daniel Smith set to take over starting quarterback role

“It’s definitely exciting,” Smith said. “I was real excited to be out there, the fans were great. Coming to an organization that has been around, with these coaches, they’ve been making it easy for me. I’m just another guy that is coming in and continuing a legacy. I’m just really happy to be here.”

Smith has spent most of his life in warm-weather states. He grew up in Peoria, Ariz., and attended college at Miles College in Fairfield, Ala, and said that he came to the cooler climate of Iowa with a "suitcase full of sweatshirts."

As a senior at Miles College in 2019, Smith passed for 1,655 yards for an average of 130 yards per game, with 13 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also has shown an ability to run the ball when he has too, with 116 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground his senior year.

In his short time with the Bandits, Smith has been doing all he can to soak up the veteran knowledge of his fellow quarterback, who won two championships in his previous six-year stint with the Bandits.