Bandits' rookie Daniel Smith set to take over starting quarterback role

SIOUX CITY — This probably wasn’t how Sioux City Bandits quarterback Daniel Smith had imagined becoming the starter, but the job is his now, nonetheless.
Going into the team’s exhibition opener against Sioux Empire this past Saturday night, Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen touted the team’s two quarterbacks as one of its strengths in 2021. Veteran Scott Jensen came out of retirement to lead the team under center, while Smith was there to be the backup.
That plan went to pieces this past weekend, when Jensen fell to the turf in pain on the final play of the Bandits’ 55-13 win over the Crusaders. On Monday, according to Strohbeen, Jensen got the news that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon, and would be undergoing surgery on Wednesday.
How quickly plans change.
Now, instead of sitting and learning behind a veteran quarterback who holds the franchise records in passing yards, touchdowns, and total offense, Smith is the guy.
“Daniel brings a hungry attitude to the table,” Strohbeen said. “He’s ready to get out there, and willing. A young body, and he’s a competitor.”
Smith’s transition from the college level seems to have gone well so far. Aside from the change in climate, Smith, a native of Arizona, has adjusted to his new surroundings. He gave rave reviews to the city, his teammates, and the coaching staff, and in his first game at the semi-pro level, he threw for 108 yards and three touchdowns.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Smith said. “I was real excited to be out there, the fans were great. Coming to an organization that has been around, with these coaches, they’ve been making it easy for me. I’m just another guy that is coming in and continuing a legacy. I’m just really happy to be here.”
Smith has spent most of his life in warm-weather states. He grew up in Peoria, Ariz., and attended college at Miles College in Fairfield, Ala, and said that he came to the cooler climate of Iowa with a "suitcase full of sweatshirts."
As a senior at Miles College in 2019, Smith passed for 1,655 yards for an average of 130 yards per game, with 13 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also has shown an ability to run the ball when he has too, with 116 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground his senior year.
In his short time with the Bandits, Smith has been doing all he can to soak up the veteran knowledge of his fellow quarterback, who won two championships in his previous six-year stint with the Bandits.
“(Jensen) is a vet, he has been in the system,” Smith said. “Coach was saying he has won a couple of championships. He’s been helping me, coaching me up. I’m just a new guy, a rookie coming in trying to learn the system, compete, and do what I can to help this team get better.”
The Bandits will run the ball this season more than a typical indoor football team, according to Strohbeen, so the hopes of the team’s offense will not rest entirely on Smith’s shoulders.
In addition to the rookie signal caller, Sioux City will have a pair of veteran running backs in Jeff Mack and Cole Prohaska, along with possibly Kamal Cass.
At wide receiver, Andre London and Fred Bruno will be there to ease the offensive burden.
With those weapons, Smith won’t have to be a one-man show. But there is definitely some pressure that comes with the job.
“He’s going to have to become a big boy real quick,” Strohbeen said. “He was definitely competing with Scott, and he was learning from a very veteran quarterback. Now, it’s going to be on his shoulders for the next two weeks to get ready.”
April 10 will be the first regular season game for the Bandits in nearly two years, and while the fans won’t be seeing a familiar face at quarterback this year, the new guy hopes to bring some excitement.
“I think all of us have had a tough year,” Smith said. “I think everyone is ready for some football. We’re all expecting a very exciting, live, and energetic atmosphere. We’re going to be out there ready to put on a show.”