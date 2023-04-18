BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been "fully cleared" to play football again, General Manager Brandon Beane said.

Beane said Tuesday that Hamlin is in Orchard Park and working out as the team begins its offseason program this week.

Beane says Hamlin saw his last specialist on Friday. Beane said Hamlin is "prepared to play," and that all his specialists are "in agreement" that Hamlin is "fully cleared" and is working out.

"It's exciting to go from a guy who was fighting for his life to now -- you know, the story hasn't been written," Beane said. "Now, it's about the comeback."

The Bills deferred to outside specialists on Hamlin's health, and head athletic trainer Nate Breske attended appointments with Hamlin, Beane said.

Per GM Brandon Beane, Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full football activities.@HamlinIsland is in Buffalo and in a great headspace. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/wa2ZfGm8mX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023

"It was all about his health, and it's still it's always gonna be about his health, but to truly -- you know, however many months later... he's been fully cleared is pretty remarkable," Beane said.

Hamlin's return comes just three and a half months after he collapsed in cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday Night Football game in January in Cincinnati.

He has made numerous appearances at events around the nation and become an advocate for learning CPR and a push to make it mandatory for AEDs to be available at high school games.

Hamlin recently met with President Joe Biden at the White House and Congressional leaders. He was at the Pittsburgh spring game last weekend.

