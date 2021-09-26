Cousins, Vikings cruise 30-17, end skid vs. Seahawks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes before halftime for Minnesota and guided three clock-draining field goal drives after that, as the Vikings accelerated past Seattle 30-17 on Sunday for their first win over the Seahawks in 12 years.

Alexander Mattison stepped in for the injured Dalvin Cook and racked up 171 total yards, rushing 18 times for 76 yards in the second half as the Vikings (1-2) seized control with 23 straight points. They beat Seattle for the first time with Pete Carroll as coach and Russell Wilson as the quarterback.

Cousins delivered the type of signature performance to defeat a more-decorated peer the Vikings have been lacking in his four seasons. He went 30 for 38 for 323 yards in his third consecutive turnover-free game. The Vikings lost at Seattle in each of the last three years to stretch their losing streak to seven straight against the Seahawks.

The touchdown passes to Tyler Conklin, Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson in the first half filled up the highlight reels. But the methodical marches after halftime were just as impressive and important. Even better for the Vikings, Greg Joseph bounced back from his 37-yard miss on the game's final play last week in the 34-33 loss at Arizona and made all three of his field goals and all three extra points.