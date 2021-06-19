Dillon Turner's comeback revives Bandits' championship hopes

SIOUX CITY — Dillon Turner hadn't played a down of organized football in nearly two years.
Now, the Sioux City Bandits starting quarterback is a crucial component on a squad that is gearing up for a championship run.
Turner, a 2017 graduate of Dakota Wesleyan University, and the GPAC’s all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns, returned to the Bandits last month for his first football action since June of 2019.
After his prodigious college career, Turner played indoor football for the Sioux Falls Storm and Quad Cities Steamwheelers, before suiting up for Sioux City in 2019.
Following that season, where the Bandits fell short of the playoffs for the first time since 2010, Turner stepped away from football to take a job as a Wildlife Damage Specialist with the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department, in Mitchell, S.D.
At that point, he figured that his days of slinging the football were done.
“The job requires a lot of time and commitment,” Turner said. “I want to do a good job at my full time job that pays my bills. So, that was definitely the reason I stepped away. Mitchell is a two hour drive from Sioux City too, so it requires a lot of time to come down. Football is always there, but my career is the most important now.”
Turner kept an eye on the Bandits from afar this season, but hadn’t spent much time preparing for a return, even as the team struggled to find its identity on offense — eventually losing four straight games.
But when the phone call came, Turner decided to give football one more chance, with intentions of finally earning a long-awaited title.
“(They told me) that if I came in, we could have the chance to win a championship,” Turner said. “I’ve never won a championship at any level, high school, college, or professional now.”
On May 15, Turner made his return to the Bandits by throwing for 65 yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-17 passing, as Sioux City lost to Salina, 51-40. On the ground, Turner ran for 46 yards on 17 carries, with one rushing score.
In the next game against Wyoming, he threw for two touchdowns on 83 yards passing, while rushing for 69 yards on 10 attempts, as Sioux City won its first game in over a month.
“He can run the ball,” Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen said. “We didn’t really have a threat of running the ball at quarterback early in the year. That’s what he really can bring to the table. If things break down, he can use his feet and make things happen.”
Finally, in last Saturday’s 60-20 Bandits' win over Wyoming, Turner had his breakout game. While new Sioux City receiver Damond Powell led the team in both rushing and receiving yards, Turner put on a show, going 10-of-18 for 143 yards, with two passing touchdowns and one interception.
Not bad for a guy that came "off the couch."
“I haven’t been working out at all,” Turner said with a laugh. “I’ve been working, and living my life. I play slow pitch softball and amateur baseball and C-League basketball, just to stay in shape. I knew the phone call was going to come, it was just the fact of if I want to play or not.”
“Don’t get me wrong, I love to play football, but sometimes you’ve got to put football on the back burner. This was a good opportunity to come down, help out and play.”
Turner has shown improvement in every game since his return, and has been helped by the Bandits’ addition of Powell, a former University of Iowa football star and Arizona Cardinals signee, and Turner's former teammate in Sioux Falls.
Against Wyoming, Powell and Turner connected for a pair of big plays, the first one a 32-yard first quarter touchdown pass, and the second a 42-yard score in the fourth quarter.
With those two new offensive weapons providing Strohbeen's squad with a much-needed spark, the Bandits have title hopes once again.
From his vantage point on his couch in Mitchell, Turner could tell that the team had championship prospects. Now, he is hoping that he is the one that can take them to the top.
Sioux City currently sits in third place in the Champions Indoor Football standings, just one game back of Omaha, and three games behind first-place Salina.
“I could tell that the defense was a championship style defense, and the offense had the pieces there, and maybe they were just missing one thing,” Turner said. “I don’t know if that is me or somebody else, but I think we are starting to catch our groove at the right time. I think this championship run is something that is realistic, and in the picture.”
The Bandits will play on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., in Salina.