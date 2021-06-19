Dillon Turner's comeback revives Bandits' championship hopes

Not bad for a guy that came "off the couch."

“I haven’t been working out at all,” Turner said with a laugh. “I’ve been working, and living my life. I play slow pitch softball and amateur baseball and C-League basketball, just to stay in shape. I knew the phone call was going to come, it was just the fact of if I want to play or not.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I love to play football, but sometimes you’ve got to put football on the back burner. This was a good opportunity to come down, help out and play.”

Turner has shown improvement in every game since his return, and has been helped by the Bandits’ addition of Powell, a former University of Iowa football star and Arizona Cardinals signee, and Turner's former teammate in Sioux Falls.

Against Wyoming, Powell and Turner connected for a pair of big plays, the first one a 32-yard first quarter touchdown pass, and the second a 42-yard score in the fourth quarter.

With those two new offensive weapons providing Strohbeen's squad with a much-needed spark, the Bandits have title hopes once again.

From his vantage point on his couch in Mitchell, Turner could tell that the team had championship prospects. Now, he is hoping that he is the one that can take them to the top.