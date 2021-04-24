'He’s just electric out there:' On and off the field, Claude Davis is making a difference

“That whole defensive line, we’ve got four guys up front and I don’t know how people are going to block them,” Strohbeen said. “It’s kind of a pick your poison. We’ve had Ben and Devon Bridges for several years now, and adding Claude to that mix, they’re all three coming. There is nowhere for the quarterback to go.”

While he never did get the opportunity to play in the NFL, Davis seems at peace with where his life has led him.

Off the field these days, Davis works as the program director of a boys’ home in Sioux Falls, where he can help counsel kids and try to keep them from making some of the same mistakes that he made when he was younger.

“It’s just growing up,” Davis said. “Everything happens for a reason, and it's understanding my purpose. It took me a while coming from Florida, and being a young cat from the streets and doing a lot of different stuff. It took me awhile to grow up.”

As Davis put it, his work at the boys home has helped him find his purpose. Whether he is working with youth or bulldozing opposing quarterbacks, Davis has a lot of life lessons to share.