High-scoring night for Sioux City Bandits ends on unfortunate note

An exciting and fun night of football at Tyson Events Center ended in unfortunate fashion on Saturday for the Sioux City Bandits.
On the final play of the Bandits' 55-13 exhibition victory over Sioux Empire, veteran starting quarterback Scott Jensen fell to the turf in pain.
After repeated failed attempts to stand, Jensen was helped off the field by his coaches and teammates, a glum moment in what had been a triumphant night of football.
According to Bandits’ head coach Erv Strohbeen, the injury was possibly a torn Achilles tendon.
“He’s going to go see the doctors on Monday morning, and see what happens with it,” Strohbeen said.
Before the game ended with a thud, the home fans had plenty to cheer about, at least in the second half.
With just a week of preparation and a year between games, the contest started in sluggish fashion. But after a slow first half, the offensive drip became a waterfall for Sioux City.
Both teams started the game on offense with a turnover on downs.
Both then turned the ball over on their next drive, as the Bandits fumbled the ball away, only to get it back a minute later via an interception from strong safety Braden Meints.
On the next series, the Bandits finally got the scoring started, thanks to a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Mack from rookie quarterback Daniel Smith. The point after try was no good, and the Bandits took a 6-0 lead.
After a four-and-out from Sioux Empire, the Bandits scored again with 6:23 left in the first half, as Smith hit wide receiver Andre London for a nine-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was again no good, but the Bandits lead grew to 12-0.
The Crusaders’ next drive ended with a fumble, but the team’s defense finally got them on the board. On fourth and 10 with the Bandits at their own 20, Jensen fumbled the ball away, and Sioux Empire defender Conor Hay ran it in for a touchdown.
On the next drive, Sioux City recovered with another score of its own, as Jensen hit Sammie Epps on a 24-yard touchdown pass. With that score, Sioux City’s lead grew to 19-7.
The Bandits came out strong in the second half, as Jensen hit Epps again for a score on the Bandits first drive in the third quarter. After the 24-yard score, Sioux City’s lead grew to 26-7. The Bandits got eight points on their next drive, thanks to a 2-yard touchdown run from Drew Prohaska, and a two-point conversion from Mack.
On the first play of the next Bandits’ drive, running back Kamal Cass ran the ball 40 yards for score, and Sioux City’s lead grew to 40-7. With eight minutes left in the game, the Bandits continued to pour it on, as Smith threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Fred Bruno.
Smith also hit London for the 2-point conversion, as the lead became 48-7. The Bandits added one more touchdown on a one-yard pass to Bruno with 4:39 left in the game, and also scored a rouge point on a kickoff from Meints.
When the final whistle blew, the Bandits came out of the pre-season contest with a 42-point win.
Strohbeen could tell in the first half that his team was a bit rusty, but he liked what he saw once the third quarter got underway. The Bandits outscored the Crusaders in the third quarter, 21-0, and 36-6 in the second half.
“We run a balanced offense,” Strohbeen said. “We’re setting up nice play-action passes, and I think you saw after we came out at halftime, we put them in some challenging positions in the first half, where we were straight throwing the ball and not mixing up our plays too much. In the third quarter, when we came out and ran our offense, it was pretty smooth."
Both quarterbacks had solid days under center for Sioux City, as Smith threw for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Before he went down with the injury, Jensen passed for 144 yards on 9-of-20 passing, with three touchdowns.
“I just had faith in my coaching staff, and even more so the offensive line,” Smith said. “They played phenomenal. They really made it easy on me. I really give credit to those guys.”
Cass, who played last season with the Green Bay Blizzard of the Indoor Football League, led the team with 66 yards on three carries, with one score. Drew Prohaska took the ball five times for 37 yards, with a touchdown, while Jeff Mack ran for 34 yards on six carries.
Veteran wide receiver Fred Bruno and rookie Sammie Epps tied for the team lead with four receptions, and two touchdowns apiece.
Sioux Empire quarterback Caleb Tinklenberg threw for 190 yards on 15-of-31 passing. As a team, the Crusaders had just 10 rushing yards in the game. Wide receiver Cody Berkhof had three receptions for 56 yards, and a touchdown.
With Jensen possibly out for the foreseeable future, the team's eyes now turn to Smith, who has two weeks to get ready to take over the starting quarterback job.
“They both did a great job tonight,” Strohbeen said. “We’ll have to wait and see what Scott looks like, but (Smith) is going to have to step up. We’ve been satisfied with him the whole week, and I think he played well tonight.”
Now, the Bandits begin preparations for their regular season opener against Wichita. The Bandits and Force will play on April 10 at 7:05 p.m., at Tyson Events Center.