High-scoring night for Sioux City Bandits ends on unfortunate note

Smith also hit London for the 2-point conversion, as the lead became 48-7. The Bandits added one more touchdown on a one-yard pass to Bruno with 4:39 left in the game, and also scored a rouge point on a kickoff from Meints.

When the final whistle blew, the Bandits came out of the pre-season contest with a 42-point win.

Strohbeen could tell in the first half that his team was a bit rusty, but he liked what he saw once the third quarter got underway. The Bandits outscored the Crusaders in the third quarter, 21-0, and 36-6 in the second half.

“We run a balanced offense,” Strohbeen said. “We’re setting up nice play-action passes, and I think you saw after we came out at halftime, we put them in some challenging positions in the first half, where we were straight throwing the ball and not mixing up our plays too much. In the third quarter, when we came out and ran our offense, it was pretty smooth."

Both quarterbacks had solid days under center for Sioux City, as Smith threw for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Before he went down with the injury, Jensen passed for 144 yards on 9-of-20 passing, with three touchdowns.