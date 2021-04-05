Is Aaron Rodgers’ future in ‘Jeopardy’? Packers quarterback says he 'would love to’ be game show’s full-time host

GREEN BAY — Even as Aaron Rodgers continued to obfuscate and repeat his oft-used lines about the Green Bay Packers having more control than he has over his football-playing career arc moving forward, the reigning NFL MVP did make one definitive statement about his future on Monday.

He’d love to make his two-week guest-hosting role that’s airing on “Jeopardy!” a permanent gig.

Appearing Monday on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio’s “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers reiterated his standing with the team remains a “beautiful mystery”— a phrase he used while having one of his best seasons of his career on his way to his third NFL MVP award last year — but shed little light on where things stand between the organization and its quarterback following team president/CEO Mark Murphy’s non-answers about Rodgers’ situation last week.

But, amid banter between Rodgers and McAfee about Rodgers having considered an Alex Trebek-style mustache for his guest-hosting opportunity and not being fully clean-shaven for this two-week assignment, Rodgers said, “If that was a pre-req(uisite) to get the full-time gig, (I’d have) no problem with that at all. No problem at all.”

Asked by McAfee if that meant he was interested being the late Trebek’s permanent replacement, Rodgers replied, “I would love to be the host of ‘Jeopardy!,’ yes.”

Whether the long-running game show would consider Rodgers for the permanent role while he’s still playing in the NFL is hard to say. Trebek, who died on Nov. 8 of pancreatic cancer at age 80, was the show’s host for three decades. But it’s conceivable Rodgers could do the job while playing; Trebek reportedly taped the show for roughly 50 days out of the year.