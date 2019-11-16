Last minute-audible: Kaepernick workout moves to high school

Kaepernick, who worked out in a tank top and shorts, has clearly kept himself in good shape during his near three-year layoff. His passes had plenty of zip on them, though he was a bit off target with his deep throws. It was not the sort of session that would likely sway a team one way or the other.

That didn’t appear to be the point.

Kaepernick has insisted all along that everyone knows he is good enough to play in the NFL. He claims this is all about his decision to kneel as a way of protesting police brutality and racial injustice, which led to a contentious national debate that stretched all the way to the White House. President Trump called on NFL owners to fire any player who failed to stand during the national anthem.

“We’re ready to play,” said Kaepernick, who at age 32 should be in the prime of his career. “We’re ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk to any team, interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready, I’m staying ready, I will continue to be ready.”

Kaepernick did not take questions from at least 50 media members who scrambled to get to Riverdale to cover his workout.