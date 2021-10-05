Local veteran honored by Green Bay Packers this weekend

Hornick, Iowa, native Eric Bebee grew up in Wisconsin, but never had been to a Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field.

That changed Sunday, thanks to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by the Packers.

The Packers invited Bebee, his wife, Patricia and kids Suriana and Wyatt, to their game against the Steelers as part of the Operation Fan Mail program.

“It was once in a lifetime,” Bebee said in a telephone interview. “I hope it’s something we don’t forget. When you walk into Lambeau Field, it is its own little world. We were sitting on the Miller Lite deck, and I looked down, and I said, ‘Oh my God, we’re in Lambeau Field.’”

Bebee submitted an essay with Patricia to the Packers earlier this summer, hoping to be picked by his hometown team. Every home game, the Packers honor someone from the military for their service. The family member can be a spouse, mother, father, son, daughter or sibling.

He and his family waited for most of the summer for a response, but they didn’t hear anything until Sept. 24.

Eric Bebee saw a Green Bay phone number pop up on his phone, but didn’t think anything of it. He answered, but at first, thought it was a prank call.

“They were real,” he said. “We didn’t want to tell our kids, at first, because we wanted it to be a surprise. We figured they were going to miss a day of school, so we went ahead and we told them.”

The Packers answered back Monday, and that’s when Bebee knew it was the real deal.

He and Patricia accepted the invitation, and the family of four were on their way to Green Bay.

Considering the Bebees had watched hundreds of games on television, they were all surprised at the in-person atmosphere. It gave Wyatt a whole new perspective on what football is like at the highest level, while Suriana hasn’t seen a football game above the youth football level.

“Seeing the crowd and how they get into it, they were excited about all of it,” Eric Bebee said.

The program recognizes military families and veterans at each Packers home game, marking its 15th season in 2021.

In addition to being recognized on the video boards prior to the game, selected families will receive four tickets to the game courtesy of WPS Health Solutions and a $150 Packers Pro Shop gift card.

“To be recognized by my favorite team, my son’s favorite team, you just can’t put it into words,” Bebee said. “I grew up and watched them my whole life, but to get a call to get recognized in front of 78,000 people is just awesome. I was glad to share that with my family.”

The family of four got to see a Packers win, too, as they beat the Steelers, 27-17.

Bebee is a city councilman in Hornick, but his full-time job is with the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

Bebee serves as the base’s cyber security manager, as a Department of Defense civilian during the week, and he serves as a traditional Air Guardsman on drill weekends.

He’s part of a five-person shop and makes sure the computer systems are performing well to avoid any hackers.

Patricia Bebee is also a full-time employee at the 185th, too. She works in the human resources department.

Eric Bebee will have 19 years of service time come November, and it all started on Sept. 11, 2001.

He was in college at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

He got up to go to class and saw some friends watch television in the dorm lobby. Bebee thought they were watching a movie.

They were watching live coverage after the first plane hit the World Trade Center, and that stopped Bebee in his tracks.

“The following week I saw a recruiter. I dropped out of class and was in basic training in Fort Benning, Georgia, in 2002,” Bebee said.

Bebee was stationed in Germany from 2003-11, and that’s where he met Patricia.

Bebee was deployed to Afghanistan thrice. He was also stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, and then spent some time in Africa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.