Louisiana Supreme Court won't revive 'NOLA no-call' suit
AP

Louisiana Supreme Court won't revive 'NOLA no-call' suit

  Updated
Louisiana Supreme Court won't revive 'NOLA no-call' suit

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. Louisiana’s Supreme Court has refused to revive a New Orleans Saints fan’s lawsuit against the NFL over officials' failure to call a penalty at a crucial point in a January playoff game. The court denied a motion to rehear the case without comment Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

 Gerald Herbert

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's Supreme Court has refused to revive a New Orleans Saints fan's lawsuit against the NFL over officials' failure to call a penalty at a crucial point in a January playoff game.

The court denied a motion to rehear the case without comment Tuesday.

Attorney Antonio LeMon filed the lawsuit after officials failed to flag a Los Angeles Rams player for obvious pass interference and an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit. The no-call helped the Rams beat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.

The state Supreme Court ruled against LeMon in September . He at first said he wouldn't appeal. But he changed his mind after the Catholic church cited elements of the NFL decision in a request to dismiss ongoing litigation against church officials over alleged sexual abuse.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

