'One more week together:' Sioux City Bandits soaking in championship run

SIOUX CITY--All the Sioux City Bandits want is one more week together.
On Friday night, the Bandits will play Omaha, their fiercest rival, for the second week in a row. This time, the reward for a victory is big.
With a win, the Bandits will advance to the Champions Indoor Football title game. If they lose, their season is over.
Throughout this season, Sioux City has faced its share of obstacles on the turf. At the end of the season opener against the Sioux Empire Crusaders, the team lost presumptive starting quarterback Scott Jensen to a torn Achilles.
Later in the year, the team went through a frustrating four-game losing streak, while dealing with a myriad of injuries to key starters.
But now, fresh off an uplifting home win over Omaha in the regular season finale, and with veteran players like Fred Bruno and Braden Mients returning from injury, head coach Erv Strohbeen feels pretty good about his team as it heads into its fourth showdown of the season against the Beef.
After dealing with injury-absences all season long, it feels great for Strohbeen to see a nearly-intact depth chart as the season reaches its apex.
“It’s been like a roller-coaster,” Strohbeen said. “We had four guys go down against Wyoming alone, and that’s just unheard of. It’s been a battle to get to this point, but we knew we might take a few lumps in the middle of the season, resting some guys and being cautious with injuries. We felt like we had a good enough ballclub to compete in the playoffs, and that was the goal all along, was to be healthy by now. That is what we’re working for.”
Along with their renewed health, another big factor in the team’s late-season resurgence has been the addition of several new players. The biggest acquisition was quarterback Dillon Turner, who came out of a two-year retirement to lead the team under center.
Turner, a former star player at Dakota Wesleyan University and the GPAC’s all-time passing leader in passing yards, has led Sioux City to three wins since making his season debut on May 15 against Salina.
Turner has never won a championship at any level of football, and admits that he is getting excited about being only two wins away from raising that title trophy for the first time.
“It’s definitely a bit of giddiness in my stomach and in myself,” Turner said. “There is only two weeks left, so I’m just making sure to grind these next two weeks and focus. All of the other guys have gotten that message too, that we just want to focus for these two weeks, and make this championship run, hopefully bring a championship back to Sioux City, and bring the trophy where it belongs.”
While the Bandits were ultimately successful two weeks ago in their 35-28 win against Omaha, fans can expect to see a little bit of a different attack this time around. The run game will be one of the Bandits main focuses offenses, after the team struggled to advance on the ground last time around.
“I think this bye week and Fourth of July weekend has given us time to get a little bit deeper into our playbook,” Strohbeen said. “Break down a lot of their film, find a lot of their tendencies and just really study up on it. We feel like we’ve done that. We’re feeling good about this game going in.”
“Ralston (Arena) is always a tough way to play, so we never like going down there on the road but we’ve got to go into hostile territory, and play like we can.”
The Bandits have also made several key additions to the defense this season. In addition to the team’s dominant defensive line, the team has added players like former Sioux Falls Storm standout Tyler Knight, and has seen rookie cornerback Fardan Allen thrive in his first year, with a team-high 73 tackles, along with four interceptions.
Allen describes his first season in Sioux City as a “life-changing experience.”
“Being around a great group of guys, a great group of coaches, and the community of Sioux City has shown nothing but love and support this whole season," Allen said. "I couldn't be more grateful that we are in the position we are in today, to make the organization proud, and show them what Sioux City is all about.”
More than anything, the Bandits just want more time together. Their recent victories have brought the team closer together, and there have been plenty of smiles, hugs, and celebrations happening in the locker room following each of their recent wins.
Along with football talent, Strohbeen says, team chemistry is what wins championships, and the Bandits seem to have plenty of that.
“I am extremely grateful to be out here with the guys preparing, keeping out competitive juices going, and I hope we can earn another week together,” Strohbeen said. “That is the goal right now. Earn one more week together.”
Sioux City and Omaha will play Friday at 7:30 p.m., at Ralston Arena in Omaha.