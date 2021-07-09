'One more week together:' Sioux City Bandits soaking in championship run

SIOUX CITY--All the Sioux City Bandits want is one more week together.

On Friday night, the Bandits will play Omaha, their fiercest rival, for the second week in a row. This time, the reward for a victory is big.

With a win, the Bandits will advance to the Champions Indoor Football title game. If they lose, their season is over.

Throughout this season, Sioux City has faced its share of obstacles on the turf. At the end of the season opener against the Sioux Empire Crusaders, the team lost presumptive starting quarterback Scott Jensen to a torn Achilles.

Later in the year, the team went through a frustrating four-game losing streak, while dealing with a myriad of injuries to key starters.

But now, fresh off an uplifting home win over Omaha in the regular season finale, and with veteran players like Fred Bruno and Braden Mients returning from injury, head coach Erv Strohbeen feels pretty good about his team as it heads into its fourth showdown of the season against the Beef.

After dealing with injury-absences all season long, it feels great for Strohbeen to see a nearly-intact depth chart as the season reaches its apex.