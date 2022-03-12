Sioux City Bandits look to make noise in 2022 with veteran returners and new signings

SIOUX CITY– Familiar faces, familiar goals.

Indoor football is back in Sioux City this weekend as the Sioux City Bandits kick off a brand new year against a brand new team.

After an eight month offseason, the Bandits will start their 2022 campaign against the Topeka Tropics, one of three expansion teams beginning play this season in the Champions Indoor Football league.

While the Tropics will be a new sight for Sioux City fans, the Bandits’ faithful might recognize a few of the new additions to the roster.

The Bandits, who finished 6-6 overall in 2021 after losing to the Omaha Beef in the CIF semi-finals, had a busy offseason that has head coach Erv Strohbeen hoping his team can make a run for its first league title since 2015.

The biggest addition to the roster is quarterback Lorenzo Brown, who previously played for the Bandits as a wide receiver back in 2014. Brown was an All-American quarterback at the JUCO level at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) in Mason City, and won two nationals title with the University of Sioux Falls before signing with Sioux City as a wide receiver.

Brown returned to the quarterback position when he signed with Sioux Falls, and helped lead the team to three Indoor Football League titles from 2015 to 2019. Now, Brown returns to Sioux City as the man under center, ready for a fresh start.

Brown thought that last season would be the end for him but after a disappointing finish where Sioux Falls failed to make the United Cup for the first time since 2009, he decided to give it one last shot.

"I felt comfortable with signing on, and with the guys we were bringing in," Brown said. "There is a lot of potential for this team, so I’m excited about it. I feel like I can still play. Last year didn’t go how I planned to have a last year, so why not try it again with a new team, a new focus, and a different scenario?"

Four different players took snaps for Sioux City last season but, with Brown, Strohbeen is excited to have a stable, veteran presence at the most important position on the field.

Brown’s signing was one that reshaped the CIF free agent class. When he was considering whether to sign a deal with Sioux City, the rest of the class was waiting with baited breath.

"I told him, I have guys that are basically waiting to see your contract come through," Strohbeen said. "When you go back and look at the timeline of when the Brown contract came through, that was when the dominoes really started to fall. Guys want to play with him."

"They think he is a great leader and it made our recruiting obviously speed up and it made our recruiting that much better," Strohbeen said. "It really made our job a heck of a lot easier.”

Another new signing fans will recognize is wide receiver Brandon Sheperd, a former wide receiver at Oklahoma State University who played for Sioux City in 2018 before signing with Sioux Falls prior to the 2019 season.

Longtime Bandits’ offensive threat Fred Bruno is also back for his 11th season in Sioux City. Bruno caught 20 passes last season for 160 yards and a touchdown while rushing the ball 31 times for 135 yards and four scores on the ground a season ago.

“It’s always a good feeling to get back into the game, especially coming off the year we had last year,” Bruno said. “With the guys we have this year, I’m excited to see how far we can go. I think we can go really far.”

In addition to Shepherd and Bruno, running backs Drew Prohaska and Kamal Cass are back for another year, along with former Iowa receiver Damond Powell and Braden Meints, who caught 10 passes for 95 yards and three touchdowns last season, while also spending time at linebacker.

On defense, the Bandits have Xavier Spann and Zac Schleuger penciled in at defensive back and linebacker, respectively, with Randall Blash and Carlton Watkins returning on the defensive line.

Spann had a team-high eight interceptions for Sioux City in 2021 while Allen finished second on the team with 51 tackles.

Along with that group of veteran returners, the Bandits also have a nice crew of rookies fighting for their spot on the roster, including wide receivers Boston Bauer of Northern State, and Lenwood Joyner out of Saint Augustine State.

Wayne State product Kevin Ransom is another new addition for Sioux City at defensive back. Ransom had 39 total tackles and four interceptions for the Wildcats in 2021.

With so much talent to choose from, Strohbeen and the rest of the coaching staff has some tough decisions to make ahead of the season opener.

"I can honestly say we’ve never had this deep of an offensive specialist group, and a defensive specialist group, for that matter,” Strohbeen said. "We’ve got a really good group of rookies pushing these guys too. We legitimately have seven receivers on the roster as of Monday night that could start for us. We have to choose three to four of those guys."

"I told those guys when we brought everybody in: There (are) going to be guys that either don’t play or get cut from this team that should be probably starting every other year for us. It’s that deep of a group right now."

The Champions Indoor Football League also has a different look than it did last year. Sioux City Bandits owner J.R. Bond, who also owns the Tropics, has also been promoted to league commissioner, and the league has gone from six teams to eight.

Gone are the Wichita Force and Dodge City Law, while the Southwest Kansas Storm, Topeka Tropics, Rapid City Marshals, and Billings Outlaws have joined on.

“I think it’s great that the league is growing, and we have viable markets, and viable owners that are willing to invest,” Strohbeen said. “There is forever a growing competition for excellent players with the USFL coming back, and all the other indoor leagues out there. We definitely want to put a good product on the field, and hopefully we do that Saturday night.”

The Bandits and Tropics kick off the 2022 season Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

