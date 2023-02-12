The Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is almost here. Here are some things to know ahead of the big game:
Super Bowl Guide: Where to watch and who to watch
How do I watch?
The game begins at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday and can be viewed on Fox, Fox Deportes and the NFL+ app. It can also be streamed on multiple services, including YouTube TV. The national radio broadcast is on Westwood One.
AP Photo/Matt York
Who are the teams and players?
The
Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years after winning another AFC Championship. The Chiefs won Super Bowl 54 against the 49ers after the 2019 season but lost to the Buccaneers after 2020.
The Chiefs are led by quarterback
Patrick Mahomes, who claimed his second MVP award on Thursday night. They've also got several other stars, led by tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones.
The
Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC championship and are trying to win their second Super Bowl in six years. They're led by quarterback and MVP finalist Jalen Hurts, receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and linebacker Haason Reddick.
This is the first Super Bowl in history that will feature two Black starting quarterbacks.
AP
Where's the game being played?
The Super Bowl will be played at
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which is home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Glendale is a suburb of Phoenix.
It's the third Super Bowl the stadium has hosted.
The Phoenix area is no stranger to big events: In fact, two of them are happening right now. The Super Bowl is obviously attracting a lot of attention but the yearly WM Phoenix Open is also this week, drawing thousands of golf fans — and a steady stream of private planes — to the city to watch players like top-ranked Rory McElroy.
The NBA even made a brief cameo: The Phoenix Suns acquired superstar Kevin Durant in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets late Wednesday that rocked the sport and galvanized the city's fan base.
AP Photo/Matt York
Who is favored?
The
Eagles are favored by 1 1/2 points to beat the Chiefs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the line has stayed fairly constant over the past two weeks. The over-under is 50.5 points.
Picking the game's winner is one of the basic ways to bet, but there are many, many prop bets gamblers can also choose.
Sportsbooks have taken advantage of the increasing popularity of prop bets, which could range from whether there will be a safety to whether the Chiefs or Eagles will score more points than NBA stars LeBron James or Steph Curry when their teams meet the day before the big game.
Professional sports bettors tend to make the more traditional wagers and look for value in the props if they believe they can find a betting number to exploit. For the most part, the props belong to the general public.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Who will perform in the pregame?
Country music star
Chris Stapleton (pictured) will sing the national anthem. Actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won an Emmy last year, will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful." Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American sign language.
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File
What's the halftime show?
Nine-time Grammy Award winner
Rihanna is the headline act of this year's halftime show.
She's had 14 No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including "We Found Love," "Work," "Umbrella" and "Disturbia." She and rapper A$AP Rocky recently welcomed her first child.
"The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate — that's what this show is going to be. It's going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together," Rihanna said.
AP Photo/Mike Stewart
Who will win the Kelce Bowl?
The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Jason as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. The mother of the All-Pros, Donna, and her husband, Ed, have mostly kept private over the years, but she's become a minor celebrity as she crisscrosses the country to watch her boys — often in a jersey with Travis’ front stitched to Jason’s back.
AP Photo/Matt York
What were the top moments from NFL Honors?
The league had its yearly "NFL Honors" show on Thursday night, with Mahomes receiving his second MVP and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earning the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.
Another highlight: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his second appearance of the week, paying tribute to those who had a hand in giving him a second chance at life.
Hamlin was on stage a little more than a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
THE MATCHUPS
The all-star cast of players in the trenches should decide the Super Bowl champion. Sure, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will make their share of plays. But Sunday’s game will come down to which team controls the line of scrimmage. The Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) reached this point mainly because of a dominant offensive line that allowed Hurts to thrive. He developed into an AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year finalist playing behind a line that features All-Pro center Jason Kelce and All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson. Kelce, Johnson, left tackle Jordan Mailata, Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo have excelled in the playoffs.
