ALERT EDITOR'S PICK Stanley Morgan reinvented himself. Now the former Husker is 'everybody's favorite' Bengal

Stanley Morgan sprinted across midfield and left his man trailing behind. The only thing between him and the goal was open space.

But this wasn’t the kind of highlight he had made countless times in high school and at Nebraska as the go-to wide receiver. On this January afternoon in Cleveland, he wasn’t even playing offense. Morgan — the lead gunner on Cincinnati’s punt unit — flew past his blocker downfield and wrapped up Donovan Peoples-Jones before the returner could get a head of steam.

Morgan rolled to his feet, punched the air and screamed. This is Stan the New Man.

Of all the Big Red ties these Bengals bring to Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Morgan’s role perhaps least resembles what it once was in Lincoln.

He was Captain Morgan as a senior in 2018, setting multiple school records that still stand including career catches (189), career receiving yards (2,747) and receiving yards in a season (1,004). Everyone knew the name of the guy who made one-handed grabs and scored in key spots.

Now Morgan has found a new niche. Pancaking four-time Pro-Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley on a toss play against the Jets in November. Sprinting across from the left side of the formation to serve as Joe Mixon’s lead blocker on a touchdown run against the Raiders last month. Making tackles against some of the most dangerous returners in the NFL.

“Stanley is everybody’s favorite player on the team,” Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said earlier this season. “He doesn’t get any love from (media) and from across the country because nobody sees what he does. … Stanley is one of the core players on this team. I don’t know what kind of team we are without Stan.”

Morgan’s mother, Monique Jason, remembers when her only son discovered his passion back home in New Orleans. It was November 2006 and her 10-year-old had been chosen to participate in a game at halftime between the Saints and — of all teams — the Bengals. He fell in love with the lights, the fans, the crowd, the cheers. On the day Drew Brees threw for 510 yards and Cincy receiver Chad Johnson caught three touchdowns, Morgan found a dream to chase.

“I know being in a Super Bowl is something he’s always wanted to do,” Jason told The World-Herald. “So excited that it took just three years to do it. So happy for him.”

Jason watched her son grow to be a three-star prospect. He committed to Bo Pelini’s staff in November 2014, then stuck with the Mike Riley regime when receivers coach Keith Williams came aboard.

He always made the highlights. Like in high school at powerhouse St. Augustine, when he caught the two-point conversion on a broken play with a minute left to end a long drought against an archrival on a live ESPN broadcast. And at Nebraska, where he played immediately as a true freshman and never stopped.

Months after Morgan finished a record-setting Husker career on a rainy field in Iowa City, reality hit him like a Midwestern winter wind gust. He went undrafted in 2019, joining first-year Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor as a free agent with no promises and no defined role.

He didn’t make the Bengals' initial 53-man roster his first two seasons despite developing a reputation as one of the team’s best special teams players, but he did see the field occasionally during both losing campaigns as a call-up from the practice squad.

It wasn’t easy — “the toughest spot of my career,” Morgan said this year — but he dove into his craft. Tackling was entirely new to him as a pro, but the 205-pounder committed to learning the technique.

Jason marvels at how far he’s come from the teenager who thought he could play defense until his high school teammate, Tampa Bay Bucs running back Leonard Fournette, convinced him otherwise.

“He went for a tackle and realized he needed to get back in the gym again,” Jason said.

Morgan became an impact blocker at Nebraska, leading the receivers in points as a senior for every time he knocked an opponent back two yards. His position coach now at Cincinnati, Troy Walters, had the same title when the two were Huskers in 2018. Walters’ “no block, no rock” mantra was a constant reminder that holding the edge was job No. 1.

Ironically, the conversation between the two going into this season was the opposite. Morgan — already established on special teams — needed to show more on offense. Quicker routes, for one thing.

And Morgan did that. He earned a roster spot to start the year and appeared in all 17 regular-season games. He wasn’t going to beat out 1,000-yard receivers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but he could still be the man in other ways.

Walters this week said he considers Morgan a captain on special teams. All the coaches love his attitude. He’s mixing in a dash of Old Stanley this season with two catches for 11 yards on four targets along with 11 total stops and a couple kickoff returns. He’s seen 135 snaps on offense and 312 on special teams.

The transition Morgan made isn’t easy, Walters said. It might be one of the hardest demands about pro football.

“A lot of guys have egos, they see themselves as just a starting receiver,” Walters said. “But in this game there are only two or three starting receivers. If you want to make the team, you’ve got to be able to do more things. I always tell the guys the more you can do, the better and more valuable you become. He’s bought into that. He wasn’t drafted so he has a chip on his shoulder and wants to prove he belongs. He’s done a great job.”

