Superman returns: Tyler Knight provides defensive leadership for Bandits

“A guy that has won that much, plays that well, and keeps himself in that much shape, he played linebacker for us hard tonight, and got after it at the defensive end position,” Strohbeen said. “What can you say? Anytime you have a chance to boost your roster at the playoff time, that is what you do.”

When Knight stepped away from Sioux Falls on New Year's Eve 2017, he did so because he had put down roots, and didn't want to have to relocate to keep playing the game. But the desire to play never completely left him, and the offer from the Bandits was too good to pass up.

With Sioux City playing in the CIF postseason — and just two wins away from a league title — Knight has the opportunity to add to his championship trophy case.

Even more importantly to him, the next few weeks are a chance to go out on his own terms.

At 36 years old, he says that the remainder of this season will be his "last rodeo."

Superman is finally hanging up the cape for good.