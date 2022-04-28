Two Iowans taken in the first round of NFL Draft

Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum was taken in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft on a night when Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning made history.

The Hawkeyes’ unanimous consensus all-American center was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 25th pick of the first round, six selections after the New Orleans Saints made Penning the highest draft pick ever from UNI.

The choices came during the opening day of the NFL’s seven-round draft which runs through Saturday in Las Vegas.

Linderbaum watched the draft with his family at their home in Solon, Iowa, as the Ravens selected a Hawkeye offensive lineman in the draft for the first time since choosing Marshal Yanda in the third round in 2007.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz last Saturday compared the skill, character and pro potential of Linderbaum to Yanda, who played his entire 13-year NFL career with Baltimore before retiring after the 2019 season.

Linderbaum was the second player taken by the Ravens on Thursday, following the selection of Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th pick.

He is the 80th Iowa player to be selected in the NFL Draft who played on Ferentz-coached Iowa teams.

Austin Wheatley, a tight end from Rock Island, was the first when he was selected by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2000 draft.

Linderbaum is also the 11th Hawkeye to be taken in the first round during Ferentz’s 23 seasons as Iowa’s coach and is the 19th Hawkeye offensive lineman drafted during that timeframe.

Regarded as the top center prospect in this year’s draft class, the 6-foot-2, 296-pound lineman is the first Hawkeye selected in the draft’s first round since Tampa Bay selected offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs with the 13th overall pick in 2020.

Linderbaum earned his opportunity with unique consistency that led him to be chosen as the recipient of 2021 Rimington Trophy, presented to the top center in college football.

A unanimous consensus all-American who was named as the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year, Linderbaum was also a finalist for the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award following his third season as a starter at the core of Iowa’s offensive line.

Linderbaum began his college career on the defensive line for the Hawkeyes, appearing in games against Northern Illinois and Illinois in 2018 but recording no statistics as he redshirted during his first year at Iowa.

It was following that season during practices prior to the Hawkeyes’ Outback Bowl win over Mississippi State that coaches first experimented with the notion of Linderbaum playing center.

He adjusted to the position change quickly and was in the lineup at the position when the 2019 season opened with a win over Miami (Ohio).

Linderbaum didn’t miss a start over the next three seasons, delivering Iowa’s first snap in 35 consecutive games before declaring himself eligible for this year’s draft following the Hawkeyes’ loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

He earned honorable mention all-Big Ten honors as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and second-team all-American and first-team all-Big Ten recognition as a sophomore in 2020 before being selected repeating as a first-team all-Big Ten pick and earning first-team all-American honors this past season.

His selection came shortly after New Orleans made Penning their second pick of the draft, taking him at 19th after selecting Ohio State receiver Chris Olave with the 11th pick.

Penning emerged as a potential first-round choice shortly after the Panthers’ 2021 season concluded and even then, it was a challenge for the Clear Lake, Iowa native who prepped at Mason City Newman to wrap his arms around the idea he could be the highest draft pick in the history of the Northern Iowa program.

“UNI’s a legendary program so it would definitely be amazing,’’ Penning told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier during a December video conference. “… There have been some great players to come through here like Spencer (Brown), David Johnson. It would be insane to be able to be the top guy at the school ever.’’

Prior to Penning’s selection by the Saints, Brad Meester was the highest draft selection ever for a player in the UNI program.

The center was taken with the 29th pick in the second round in the 2000 draft by Jacksonville where he played 14 seasons and started 209 career games for the Jaguars before retiring after the 2013 season.

Penning developed into one of the elite linemen in this year’s draft class at Northern Iowa.

Labeled under-recruited by Panthers coach Mark Farley, Penning completed his UNI career as the only lineman named as a finalist for the Walter Payton Award presented to the top offensive player in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision.

He moved into the lineup for UNI as a sophomore in 2019 and started the final 33 games of his college career, earning honorable mention all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors as a junior and first-team recognition last fall.

Penning was the first player to be invited to participate in the Senior Bowl and one of 21 FCS players to participate in the NFL Combine. By the time UNI held its Pro Day last month, all 32 NFL teams were interested enough to send representatives.

