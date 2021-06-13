WATCH NOW: Bandits crush Wyoming to claim second straight win

Mack scored 10 seconds into the fourth quarter with a three-yard TD run, while Devin Groenhagen scored on a missed field goal return, and Xavier Spann ran an interception 11 yards for the final touchdown of the day.

Sioux City out-earned the Mustangs in passing yards, 143 to 39. The Bandits defense sacked Benson eight times, with Ben Pister finishing the night with 4.5 sacks. The team finished with 13 tackles for loss in the game.

"We played a good second half tonight," Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen said. "It was a great win, and great to get back on track. The (defense) was all over the place. D-line wise, we were putting pressure on the quarterback, and really, the guy couldn't get comfortable back there at all. We had more sacks than they had completions."

Benson finished with four completions on 11 attempts, for 39 yards with two interceptions.

For Sioux City, Turner had 10 completions on 17 attempts for 143 yards and two touchdowns. It was Turner's third game back since he came out of retirement earlier this season.

"I think I'm just starting to get in a rhythm," Turner said. "It's only my third game back, and it was just kind of getting back into the rhythm of the game, and the O-line did a really good job with pass protection."