WATCH NOW: Omaha deals Bandits first home loss of the season

The Beef got the ball to start the second quarter and methodically drove down the field for another score, as Jackson ended the drive with a one-yard touchdown run, and Omaha’s lead grew to nine points, at 21-12.

The Bandits finished their next drive in seven plays, ending it with a one-yard touchdown run from Mack, to pull within three points, at 21-18. The Bandits again tried for a two-point conversion, but failed, as quarterback Daniel Smith’s pass fell incomplete.

After a scoreless five-minute stretch, the Beef scored another touchdown to go up by 10 points. Sioux City then took two plays to go 25 yards for a touchdown, on a nine-yard pass from Smith to Zach Ely. But the Bandits again failed to convert the PAT, as Meints' kick attempt went wide right.

At halftime, the Bandits trailed Omaha, 28-24. On their first drive of the second half, Sioux City finally pulled ahead as Prohaska ran it in from the one yard line for his only touchdown of the day.