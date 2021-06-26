WATCH NOW: Second-half surge boosts Bandits to win over Omaha

SIOUX CITY-- If this was the final home game of the season for the Sioux City Bandits, it was one heck of a way to go out.
If it wasn't, Sioux City fans will have plenty to be excited about in a few weeks.
The Bandits scored an important victory on Saturday night at Tyson Events Center, as some second-half heroics on both sides of the ball boosted Sioux City to a 35-28 win over arch-rival Omaha.
The game got off to a quick start, as the Bandits scored a touchdown on the fourth play of the game. Omaha quarterback Andrew Jackson threw a 20-yard pass to Anthony Jones, Jr., and the Beef led the Bandits, 7-0, just over a minute into the game.
On the very next play, Bandits veteran returner Xavier Spann took the kickoff and ran it back 43 yard for a touchdown, tying the game at 7-7.
The Beef offense managed to score three more points before the end of the quarter, on a 21 yard field goal from kicker Jeremy Reynolds, and then three more at the 11:23 mark in the second, as Reynolds hit one from 20 yards.
Five minutes later, Omaha scored again, as Jackson hit wide receiver Norman Darden for a 19-yard touchdown, putting Omaha up by a 20-7 score.
Sioux City scored its first offensive touchdown with 2:15 left in the first half, when quarterback Dillon Turner threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Braden Meints. The PAT was no good, as Tyler Stolen’s kick clanked off the left upright, but Omaha’s lead was trimmed to 20-13 as the teams went to halftime.
Omaha outgained Sioux City in total offense in the first half, 121 yards to 49. Jackson had 117 yards through the air in the first half for Sioux City, while Turner went 7-for-11 for 53 yards.
On defense, Omaha held Sioux City to -4 yards rushing in the first two quarters, while finishing with three tackles for loss.
After a rouge point put Omaha up 21-13, Sioux City's offense finally clicked with 10:40 left in the third. Turner capped off a six-play, 45 yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run to pull Sioux City within two. Bandits newcomer Tyler Knight then tackled Jackson in the end zone for a safety, tying the game at 21-21 at the 8:51 mark of the third.
The Beef took the lead back with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Jones at the start of the fourth quarter, but Sioux City tied it up again with 12:50 remaining.
Spann broke off another big run on special teams to give the Bandits the ball at the six yard line. Turner trotted into the end zone on the very next play, and after the PAT, the game was tied at 28-28.
Turner put the Bandits ahead for good with 6:10 left in the game, this time on a one-yard touchdown run, to put Sioux City up by the final score of 35-28.
Spann then sealed the game by intercepting Jackson in the end zone with 50 seconds remaining. He finished the game with five tackles, an interception, and three returns on special teams for 96 yards.
Turner finished the night with 14 completions on 22 attempts, along with 45 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
"Dillon with the ball on the ground, that quarterback draw was really working," Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen said. "We struggled in the first half to run the ball, and we were kind of committed in the second half to getting some ground yardage. I think we did that."
As a team, the Bandits finished with 81 rushing yards, all of which came in the second half.
On defense, Knight finished with a team high nine tackles, including a sack and four tackles for loss. It was Knight's first professional game since he retired from the Sioux Falls Storm of the Indoor Football League in 2017.
Knight played both linebacker and defensive end against the Beef, and didn't seem to have any issues with rust after being away for over three years.
"Football is football," Knight said. "You line up, and play between the lines, play between the numbers. See ball, get ball, and the most important thing is everyone doing their assignment."
"I know wherever I'm at, as long as I do my assignment, it's everybody doing their 1/8. We come out, play together, and put it all together, and that is what makes it a great team."
With the win, Sioux City finished in third place in the regular season Champions Indoor Football Standings.
The Bandits will play at Omaha in two weeks in the league semifinals, while first-place Salina will host fourth-place Dodge City.
If Sioux City beats Omaha again, and Dodge City upsets Salina, Sioux City will host the league's championship game.
On Saturday, after exiting a locker room pulsing with loud music and filled with exuberant Bandits, Strohbeen was all smiles.
"It's a good way to go into the playoffs," Strohbeen said. "That was the goal, to gain some momentum, and get this team rolling in the right direction. We're going to play these guys again in two weeks, and we wanted to set the tone for tonight."
Sioux City will play Omaha on Friday, July 9, in Omaha. In the other league semifinal, Salina will host Dodge City on July 10, at 6:30 p.m.