WATCH NOW: Second-half surge boosts Bandits to win over Omaha

Turner finished the night with 14 completions on 22 attempts, along with 45 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

"Dillon with the ball on the ground, that quarterback draw was really working," Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen said. "We struggled in the first half to run the ball, and we were kind of committed in the second half to getting some ground yardage. I think we did that."

As a team, the Bandits finished with 81 rushing yards, all of which came in the second half.

On defense, Knight finished with a team high nine tackles, including a sack and four tackles for loss. It was Knight's first professional game since he retired from the Sioux Falls Storm of the Indoor Football League in 2017.

Knight played both linebacker and defensive end against the Beef, and didn't seem to have any issues with rust after being away for over three years.

"Football is football," Knight said. "You line up, and play between the lines, play between the numbers. See ball, get ball, and the most important thing is everyone doing their assignment."

"I know wherever I'm at, as long as I do my assignment, it's everybody doing their 1/8. We come out, play together, and put it all together, and that is what makes it a great team."