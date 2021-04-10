WATCH NOW: Sioux City Bandits dominate Wichita in season-opener

While the offense looked good, defense is where the Bandits truly shined. Sioux City finished the night with five sacks and 10 tackles for loss, with Pister leading the line with 2.5 sacks and six total tackles. Davis, a former member of the New York Jets franchise, contributed one sack and seven total tackles to the effort, while Xavier Spann pulled in a pair of interceptions.

Davis signed with Sioux City last season after five years with Sioux Falls, and said that he is excited about the Bandits’ defensive line after the team's opening night showing. If the first game in any indication, opposing offenses could be in for a long year.

“I just feel like we have a complete defense now, and a complete defensive line,” Davis said. “I love playing with Pister, (Randall) Blash, and (Devon) Bridges. That rotation is going to be crazy for the league.”

In the third quarter, Bruno added another touchdown to his total at the 7:50 mark, running the ball in from the nine yard line to give the Bandits a 38-0 lead. It was the only score of the second half for the Bandits.

